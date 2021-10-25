CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals set to announce Oliver Marmol as next manager

Derrick
 8 days ago

HOUSTON — A Cardinals draft pick who retired his glove and rose...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Message For Texans After Trade To New Orleans

The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

The World Series Is Atlanta's to Lose

Maybe we should’ve known the World Series would play out this way. After all, the postseason does not come down to the best team winning, but to the team that’s playing the best. Right now, Atlanta is that team and has been since the playoffs began. Tonight, Atlanta has a chance to win its first ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Marmol
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
scoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie On The Cardinals: 10 Things That Will Help Rookie Manager Oliver Marmol Become Successful In His New Gig.

Congratulations and good luck to Oliver Marmol. He has the job. He’ll be managing the Cardinals. 1) Marmol needs more good players, and that’s on president of baseball ops John Mozeliak and the St. Louis front office. Former manager Mike Shildt did well to win 90 games last season despite the limitations of his bench, shaky rotation depth, and stressed bullpen. Gaps that already were there before the team went to spring training weren’t addressed until much later in the season. I’m confident Shildt would have won more games if he had a capable, MLB-proven fourth outfielder in the early part of the season to provide injury insurance.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Rose#Glove#The Post Dispatch
CBS Sports

MLB manager tracker, rumors: Padres interview Ozzie Guillén; Cardinals hire Oliver Marmol

Major League Baseball's playoffs may be ongoing, but that hasn't stopped several teams from making managerial changes since the end of the regular season. Indeed, the New York Mets, the San Diego Padres, and the St. Louis Cardinals have all opted for dugout turnover instead of the status quo. St. Louis has a new skipper, hiring the 35-year-old Oliver Marmol, but New York and San Diego are still looking. The New York Yankees, for their part, elected to go the other way, signing manager Aaron Boone to a three-year extension.
MLB
The Independent

Correa, Astros rally past Braves 9-5, cut WS deficit to 3-2

Just in time, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros broke out the bats.Because if they had waited any longer, this World Series would’ve been over.Staggered by Adam Duvall’s grand slam in the first inning, Correa and Alex Bregman ended their slumps in a hurry. They kept swinging, refusing to let their season slip away and rallying past the Atlanta Braves 9-5 early Monday to cut their Series deficit to 3-2.The Braves might not admit it was a deflating defeat, their 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker is too steady and savvy for that. But by any measure in the Analytics Age,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Derrick

AP source: Ga Southern nearing deal to hire Helton as coach

Georgia Southern is working to finalize a deal with former Southern California coach Clay Helton to become the Eagles’ new head coach. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Helton and the school were closing in on an agreement that could be done by the end of the day. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not yet ready to make an official announcement. On3.com first reported that Georgia Southern was interested in hiring Helton.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy