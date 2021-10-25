Cardinals set to announce Oliver Marmol as next manager

Congratulations and good luck to Oliver Marmol. He has the job. He’ll be managing the Cardinals. 1) Marmol needs more good players, and that’s on president of baseball ops John Mozeliak and the St. Louis front office. Former manager Mike Shildt did well to win 90 games last season despite the limitations of his bench, shaky rotation depth, and stressed bullpen. Gaps that already were there before the team went to spring training weren’t addressed until much later in the season. I’m confident Shildt would have won more games if he had a capable, MLB-proven fourth outfielder in the early part of the season to provide injury insurance.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO