With tens of millions of downloads in 10 months, this mobile game “Meta Universe Paradise” has become a hit, and Tencent has made a low-key shareholding

【GameLook special manuscript, no unauthorized reprinting!】. GameLook reports/Changes with each passing day, and changes are the norm in the Internet industry. In 2019, online earning games have sprung up. Perhaps the most representative product is “Sunshine Pig Farm”, which ranks in the forefront of the download list and purchase list of the major tripartite organizations. Subsequently, there were a lot of game developers rushing to the online earning game market to rush for gold. At that time, some practitioners sighed that “any product, random access to advertising platforms to buy and buy users, ROI will be positive.”

