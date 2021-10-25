CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Devotional – Right Standing with God

Cover picture for the articleOur scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Micah 6:3-8. Righteous is something often confused with righteousness. To be righteous means to have a right standing with the Almighty God. Consider yourself in relation to God. God has created us for...

You, Lord, hear the desire of the afflicted; you encourage them, and you listen to their cry.—PSALM 10:17 (NIV) Jessica was the first reply to the ad I’d placed for a caregiver to help with my grandfather, who had Parkinson’s and was sliding into dementia. Granddaddy Bill was coming to live with us, and as a mother of two small children, I knew we’d need extra support. I put my trust in God to send us the right person.
“And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.” (Matthew 24:11) KJV. When Jesus spoke concerning the last days, emphasis was placed on deception. As prophecy unfolds before us, it is easy to see why. Men are of varied opinions as to what is taking place in the world....
Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Paulus Pilgrim of Faith Lutheran Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Blessed Are The Meek.”
TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. While Sister Rebecca L. Craven and her husband were eating lunch in Central America this summer, they noticed a small family nearby whom they suspected were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After they had finished lunch, Sister Craven and her husband approached the family and confirmed that they were Latter-day Saints.
Monday Morning Devotional – The Gospel of Jesus

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Howard Anderson of Hunter’s Ridge Community Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “The Gospel of Jesus.”
TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. As Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles began to close his remarks at the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna, Italy, a few weeks ago, he realized something. He’d been speaking to religious leaders about their shared faith tradition of commitment to God and charity. Yet not one of the speakers before him had closed in the name of Deity.
When the Philistines saw and realized that the misfortunes which came about were not by accident; but they saw the problems repeated and brought on to themselves by keeping the Ark of the Covenant (The Ark of God), the most sacred vessel of the Israelites, (they thought it was a trophy) they proceeded to plan what to do in accordance to the best way to get the Ark out of their hands. The Philistines of their five cities: Gaza, Gath, Ekron, and Ashkelon planned what to do. They saw the destructive things happening to them (1 Samuel 5:6-8) The hand of the LORD lay heavy on the Ashdonites. He wrought havoc on them. What shall we do? (Their god (Dagon) had been crushed. Dagon’s head, hands and feet were on the threshold. This was beyond their imagination. How could this be??!! They had relied on this man-made handmade “god” for protection …to grow their grain. As always, the “gods” that many people serve will always fall before the “One True God.” Isaiah references this in Isaiah chs. 10 and 41:1-42:17 This lengthy speech speaks of redemption. The nations must show whether their “gods” can match the true deity’s power. If one “god” is destroyed men rush right along making bad decisions one after another to build another new idol and start serving it/them. “Not one of them can predict or respond when I question him.” (The LORD says.) They are all as nothing.” (Isaiah 41:28, 29) This is further proved when reading 1 Samuel chs. 5 & 6. The Ark is sent to Gath and the hand of the LORD came against them in Gath. Then they sent the Ark of God to Ekron and the Ekronites cried out “they have moved the Ark of God to us to slay us and our kin (1 Samuel 5:10).” Send it away to its own place. There was panic so that in the whole city. Death permeated the whole city. The men who did not die were stricken with hemorrhoids (bubonic plague). The Ark was in the territory of the Philistines for seven months. The priests and the diviners (soothsayers) were gathered to decide what to do. After a meeting and discussion, they decided to pay an indemnity and not send their trophy (the Ark) away empty handed. Pay an indemnity of five (one for each city) Golden hemorrhoids (shaped like tumors) and five (one for each city) Golden mice. (The mice had been ravaging the land by destroying the grain crops, which showed the nothingness of their “god” Dagon…grain god.) In 1 Samuel 6:20 we read of our awesome LORD when the cart carrying the Ark was touched and 70 men or more died. For the plague struck all of you the diviners had said. Let us pay an indemnity. The priests and diviners reminded the people of what happened in Egypt…how the LORD make a mockery of the Egyptian gods and convinced them that what happened there was not by chance, but by divine plan. They knew there was something special about the Ark and transported it on a new cart with new cows which were undefiled. The LORD makes a mockery of the “gods.” Throughout the Bible we see contests between our awesome LORD and peoples’ “gods.” There is no match. God always wins. He says, “Fear not, for I am with you.” What then can we say to these things?” One decision made on behalf of ten and one decision made on behalf of millions can devastate or build up our nation. It may take time, but unless we turn to why our nation was created in the first place and stick to its original purpose as a Christian nation, we face consequences which may not be changed. Let’s not forget. Let us do Christian acts.
There’s a lot of unwelcome change in our world. Moral and societal changes bother us most when we turn on our television or glance at the magazines. We’re painfully aware our kids are growing up in a world far different from the one we knew as children. And personal changes...
In our deeply polarized time and place, we are constantly bombarded with answers and arguments — almost all of which amplify the discord and rancor. Perhaps, then, the better way forward might be through well-considered questions. We might begin with the three queries God addresses to humankind in the opening chapters of Genesis.
One of the key areas of “being Christian” that I know I have problems with is the idea of forgiveness. Maybe you do too. Jesus, time and again, reminds His disciples that although the laws of His Father are crystal clear, God is always receptive to a repentant heart. “Godly sorrow brings repentance that leads to salvation…” —2 Corinthians 7:10.  […]
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column By Michael J. Brooks He became a good friend after a mutual friend introduced us. Once, he told me his greatest struggle as a pastor. “Every three or four years, the deacons come by and say, ‘The church isn’t growing. We think you should go,'” he said. “How […]
The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
Most couples don't seek help until their relationship problems have become deeply entrenched. Those questioning whether it's worth making an effort to heal a broken relationship may benefit from exploring a few key variables. Asking honest, probing questions and making a structured commitment can help couples recover their lost intimacy.
On Sunday, Kal Penn confirmed that he is engaged to his partner of 11 years, Josh. The actor and former White House staff member during the Barack Obama administration first shared his relationship in his upcoming book “You Can’t Be Serious.” In an interview with People, he confirmed the news publicly for the first time, sharing some intimate details of their relationship and balancing his private and public life.
