Idaho still bucking the national trend as $80/barrel oil breaks budgets across the U.S. It’s been another week of bad news for drivers across the country, but Idaho continues to buck the trend of rising gas prices – at least for now. According to AAA, ten state averages jumped by a dime or more this week, and Ohio led the way with a staggering 15-cent increase. Meanwhile, in a turn of relatively good fortune, Gem State prices dropped by half a penny over the same time period.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO