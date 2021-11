The Philadelphia Eagles will hope three extra days of rest and preparation will serve them well ahead of their trip to Las Vegas where they will face the Raiders. Las Vegas and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia will try to find a way to improve what has been a non-existent rushing attack against a Philadelphia defense that struggles to stop it but excels against the pass. Meanwhile, the Eagles will hope quarterback Jalen Hurts can get going in this one and take advantage of a vulnerable Raiders defense.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO