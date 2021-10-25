CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Reunited, At Last (RECAP)

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 8 days ago

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode...

www.sanfordherald.com

FanSided

Celebrate The Walking Dead’s final season with The Last Drive-In

Good news for fans of The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs and The Walking Dead: two of your favorite things will be together on Shudder next week. That’s right, The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead will be presented on Shudder Friday, October 29 at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time! Joe Bob Briggs tweeted today that the special will be simultaneously released on AMC Plus, and that his special guest would be none other than Greg Nicotero.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Shudder Hosting The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead With Greg Nicotero

In the years since Joe Bob Briggs returned to the world of horror hosting with The Last Drive-In on Shudder, Briggs has focused on delivering audiences his signature wit and wisdom while showcasing beloved and obscure horror films from over the decades, with the arrival of Halloween bringing with it an exciting event for zombie fans. Rather than spotlighting films, Briggs will be hosting The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead, in which he will be screening the first two episodes of the AMC series from the very first season, with Executive Producer and Special Effects Make-up Supervisor/Designer Greg Nicotero offering his own insight into how the series came to life. The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead will air live on ShudderTV on Friday, October 29th at 9 p.m. ET and also On Demand on AMC+.
TV SERIES
#The Walking Dead
FanSided

The Walking Dead’s Lynn Collins in horror film Bug (2006)

We’ve been featuring some horror films with Walking Dead actors this month for the Halloween season. Lynn Collins, who plays Leah Shaw in the series, starred in the horror film Bug, released in 2006. This psychological horror film is directed by William Friedkin (The Exorcist) based on a play from...
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Despite Its Flaws, The Walking Dead: World Beyond Has Interesting Implications for the Franchise’s Future

The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC on Halloween night in 2010, and has since become one of the network’s (and television’s) biggest hits. Now in its eleventh and final season, it has also spawned two spinoffs—Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond—with two more on the way, as well as three films focusing on original franchise protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). While Fear the Walking Dead has also boasted strong ratings and largely positive reviews, World Beyond, which premiered last year, has floundered, with episode ratings among the lowest in the entire franchise, resulting in its cancellation after only two seasons. But was it really given a fair chance?
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jenna Elfman Talks Being 'All in' With 'Fear the Walking Dead' (Exclusive)

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead has arrived, and the cast is dealing with the aftermath of a nuclear bomb exploding at the end of Season 6. June, who is played by Jenna Elfman, is not only trying to survive another apocalypse but is also dealing with the loss of her husband John Dorie. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Elfman who talked about how she's enjoying her experience on the AMC series.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘TWD: World Beyond’: Best-Laid Plans… and a Familiar Face Returns! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 5, “Quatervois.”. You know what they say about the best-laid plans… they often go wrong. Or at least, that’s the case for the group this week on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which sees a team make its way into the Civic Republic Military headquarters only to, perhaps unsurprisingly, have everything unravel. Here’s how it happens…
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Six Feet Under (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 3, “Cindy Hawkins.”]. In a distinctly Halloween-y episode, John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) comes face-to-face with a ghost from his past… literally. As he and his daughter-in-law June (Jenna Elfman) are trapped six feet underground in the late serial killer Teddy’s (John Glover) bunker, they’re faced with the atrocities he committed before the world ended — and seeing it all brings unpleasant memories flooding back for John.
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

‘Fear TWD’: Keith Carradine and Jenna Elfman on the Dynamic Between John Dorie Sr. & June

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 3, “Cindy Hawkins.”]. Plenty of people shudder at the thought of getting together with their in-laws around the holidays, let alone the possibility of being stuck in a bunker with them during the nuclear zombie apocalypse. (The horror!) And yet, for June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie, Sr. (Keith Carradine), that’s exactly what happens in Season 7 — and as Elfman says, there’s no room for “neuroses” when the sole goal is survival.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Y: The Last Man Finale Recap: Yorick Reunites With [Spoiler], While One Major Player Is Shot Dead — Grade It!

Alas, poor Yorick, we hardly knew ya. The Season 1 (series?) finale of Y: The Last Man hit FX on Hulu Monday, and despite the major twists and turns it took, it’s all a bit bittersweet, isn’t it? On Oct. 17, news broke that the series would no longer continue at its current streamer, but that showrunner/executive producer Eliza Clark wasn’t giving up just yet. “We are committed to finding Y its next home,” she wrote at the time. (More details on that here.) Ahead of the finale, Yorick was still on the lam with Agent 355 and Dr. Mann, temporarily hiding...
TV SERIES
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
TVShowsAce

Felicity & Evangeline Vuolo Surface In Rare Halloween Family Photos

Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo are back as cute as ever! The Duggar granddaughters appeared in a couple of family photos, showing off their adorable Halloween costumes with their parents. Fans have been hoping to see more photos of the little sisters as they’ve grown up, and now, new photos have arrived. Read on to see the latest pictures of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo‘s sweet girls!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

