Setback for Kishida in By-Election Sharpens Focus on Japan's Looming Vote
8 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suffered an unexpected blow a week before his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) heads into a national vote, as the loss of a closely watched by-election focused attention on his flagging support a month into the job. Kishida has called for a...
Jeff Kingston of the Temple University in Tokyo says Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's aim for a stimulus package is expected to pass through parliament. He adds that the Liberal Democratic Party would also need to ramp up the country's health and digital infrastructure.
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The big winner on Asian stock markets on Monday was the Japanese bourse. Stocks jumped to a one-month high after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) held on to power comfortably, despite expectations Sunday's election results would be close. "We won a majority,...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday prepared to tackle major policy decisions, including trying to pass an extra budget, after leading his ruling party to an unexpectedly strong election win to solidify his status in a fractious party. Stocks surged to a one-month high on relief...
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory on Monday after his ruling coalition won a strong majority in national elections, vowing to boost the virus-hit economy and "take a leading role" in Asia's push towards carbon neutrality. Kishida, a soft-spoken centrist who has been in office for a month, said...
(Bloomberg) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida firmed up his month-old government with an election that saw his Liberal Democratic Party avoid the worst-case scenarios that opinion polls had suggested beforehand. The LDP won 261 seats to preserve its outright majority in the 465-seat lower house, results on Monday showed,...
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan should revitalize its economy through “new capitalism." Many in this avidly capitalist country are puzzled over exactly what he has in mind. Kishida has said he believes a more equal distribution of wealth is needed to prevent the world’s third largest economy from sinking into stagnation. That sounds dramatic, but analysts say he doesn’t stand for drastic change. The conservative, pro-U.S. and pro-business Liberal Democrtic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, won a better-than-expected 261 seats Sunday in the lower house of Parliament comfortably exceeding the 233...
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's weeks-old government cleared its first major test in weekend national elections as his governing party secured just enough seats to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament
From tackling the virus to dealing with geopolitical threats and working on Japan's climate goals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have plenty on his plate as he begins a new term as leader of the world's third-largest economy. - Navigate geopolitical threats -
Kishida's new term begins amid high regional tensions.
TOKYO (AP) — Exit polls show Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition is expected to keep a majority in a parliamentary election but will lose some seats in a setback for his weeks-old government grappling with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security challenges. Public broadcaster NHK says Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together are expected to win between 239 to 288 seats in the 465-member lower house. According to the projections, their combined seats will exceed a majority of 233 but with a loss from 305 seats previously. Kishida, who was elected prime minister on Oct. 4, says he received a mandate from voters. He says the loss of seats was due to voters’ judgement of his predecessors.
Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida has declared victory for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In a big win for Mr Kishida, who only became PM a month ago, his party secured more than 233 lower house seats - enough to govern without its coalition partner Komeito. The LDP has...
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling coalition was projected to stay in power in Sunday’s election, but his party suffered steep losses, potentially weakening him just weeks into the job of leading the world’s no.3 economy. It was too close to call whether Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese voters decide on Sunday whether to endorse the conservative government or to weaken Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and possibly return the world’s third-largest economy to a period of political uncertainty. The vote is a test for Kishida, who called the election soon after taking the top...
TOKYO (AP) — NHK exit poll shows Japan PM Kishida's ruling bloc is to lose some seats but will keep majority in lower house election. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on track to hold power in Sunday's general elections, is a soft-spoken leader with a reputation for seeking the middle ground and a fondness for baseball. As prime minister, the father-of-three is generally expected to hew to Japan's existing path on defence, foreign and economic policy.
Japan’s lower house elections on Oct. 31 will be the first big test for newly minted Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office earlier this month after his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, bowed out after only a year on the job. Quick as this succession may seem, it was the norm for Japan to have a new prime minister almost every year prior to the era of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who led the country for almost eight years from December 2012 to September 2020.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party split two parliamentary seats in weekend byelections seen as a major test of its support ahead of a national vote next Sunday. Both seats are in the upper house of Japan’s Diet, or parliament, which is not subject to the Oct. 31 elections for the more powerful lower chamber, but they were seen as a bellwether for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
A top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet is seen flying for the first time after being caught on prior occasions. This sighting resolves the argument on its flight since most of its capacities are shrouded unknown. This confirms that China is moving forward in technological capabilities. Like the US with the...
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
