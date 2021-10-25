CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Keeping up with the 617: A season in review

By Matt Goguen
Tufts Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf anyone said they expected the Red Sox to perform as well as they did this season, they’d be lying through their teeth. Coming off of an abysmal 2020 season, many baseball pundits doubted this Red Sox squad — and with good reason. Their offseason acquisitions weren’t raising any eyebrows and...

tuftsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Boston

David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez Among Red Sox Reacting To Death Of Jerry Remy

BOSTON (CBS) – Prominent members of the Red Sox organization past and present are reacting to the death of team Hall of Fame member and longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy. Here is a roundup of what current and former members of the Red Sox said in statements released through the team. David Ortiz, former Red Sox designated hitter: “A fun person to be around and incredible human being just left us. We are going to miss you, brother. Thank you for calling me Big Papi on air— l will never forget that. Miss you already, Rem Dawg.” Dustin Pedroia, former Red Sox second baseman: “It’s difficult...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Nick Pivetta
chatsports.com

David Ortiz compared these Red Sox to one of his teams

If you’ve watched even a single Red Sox game on TV this season, you’ve almost certainly seen former slugger David Ortiz palling around with someone’s “cousin” from Boston in a Sam Adams beer commercial. The winners of a Boston Beer Co. contest recently spent time with Ortiz at a Red...
MLB
CBS Boston

Hunter Renfroe Named Finalist For Gold Glove Award

BOSTON (CBS) — Hunter Renfroe had one of the most lethal outfield arms in all of baseball in 2021. He may end up earning some hardware for it. The Red Sox’ right fiedler was named as one of the three finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in right field. Kyle Tucker of the Astros and Joey Gallo of the Rangers and Yankees are the other finalists. Gallo took home the award last year. 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – Right Field – AL: Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Tucker, Joey Gallo #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/AVMswDow2T — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 28, 2021 Renfroe was tied for the MLB lead in outfield assists with 16 this season, his first in Boston. Renfroe, however, also led all MLB outfielders in errors, with 12, three more than any other outfielder. HUNTER RENFROE WITH THE WALK-OFF THROW 🚀 RED SOX WIN!!! (via @mlb)pic.twitter.com/HXzDnmYHaQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 9, 2021 No other Red Sox were named as finalists, though three former Red Sox outfielders — Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Andrew Benintendi — were all named as finalists at their respective positions. Winners will be announced on Nov. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The Red Sox#The American League#Wild Card#The Washington Nationals#The New York Yankees#The Al Wild Card Game#The Tampa Bay Rays
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
AOL Corp

MLB refutes Trump claim it invited him to World Series

ATLANTA — Before the World Series arrived in Atlanta, the Braves announced that former president Donald Trump would attend Saturday night's Game 4. Saturday, just before 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump sent an email to his mailing list, which read, in full: "Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the great New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

World Series Game 5 may be the last night ever for this baseball tradition

ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy