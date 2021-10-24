CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick-strike Bruins hang on, snap Sharks' perfect start

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and later added his 399th career assist as the Boston Bruins started strong, then held on for a 4-3 victory Sunday to hand the visiting San Jose Sharks their first defeat of the season.

David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each also had a goal with an assist, while Jake DeBrusk scored and Patrice Bergeron recorded two assists as the Bruins won for the third time in four games on the young season. Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for his second victory in as many starts as the Bruins extended their winning streak against the Sharks to eight games.

Boston, though, had to sweat things out after San Jose’s Tomas Hertl scored to make it 4-2 with 6:41 left in regulation. Teammate Timo Meier’s tally less than two minutes later cut the Bruins’ edge to one.

San Jose, which also got a goal from rookie Jasper Weatherby, would get no closer. The Sharks were trying to start 5-0-0 for the first time since 2013.

Less than 30 seconds into the game, Boston was on the scoreboard through its “Perfection Line.” The puck moved from Pastrnak behind the net to Bergeron, who found Marchand in the slot for his fourth goal of 2021-22.

It was less than three minutes later that the Bruins went up 2-0. Forbort, on an assist from Marchand, drilled a shot from the far point that lined under the arm of San Jose netminder Aaron Hill for the defenseman’s ninth goal in seven NHL seasons.

Marchand has recorded two points in three of Boston’s four games.

Boston made it 3-0 when Bergeron found Pastrnak on the power play with 3:48 left in the opening period. However, 32 seconds later, San Jose finally got on the board when Weatherby beat Ullmark on the short side.

The Bruins regained their three-goal advantage 5:41 into the second. DeBrusk took the puck off the side-boards, raced in and converted into the top corner. That chased Hill (10 saves), who entered 3-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average.

James Reimer stopped all 20 shots he faced in relief for San Jose.

--Field Level Media

