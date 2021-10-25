Estes elementary holding fundraiser for PJs and books

Estes Elementary School is starting its annual pajama drive for students a little earlier this year.

Krystal Williams, Estes kindergarten teacher, said her hope is to raise enough funds for purchase every Estes student identical PJs this year. The goal is also to raise enough funds for each student to also receive one book.

The school began this fundraiser a few years ago after one of the building’s beloved substitute teachers recognized that a lot of students receive very little for Christmas.

He had a desire to provide something for the students, and all the educators came together to develop the PJ drive, Williams said.

“Kids love PJs in general. They just do,” she said. “We set out to raise enough money at that time for a specific group of students to get pajamas.”

After seeing the program’s success for those few students, educators wanted to expand their fundraising operation and decided to raise enough for the entire student population.

Williams said the school hopes to raise $20 per student in order to purchase PJs and a book for each of them.

There are 500 students at the school. She knows the goal is lofty, which is why she and others at Estes are starting early this year.

“We just know how much this means to the students,” she said, adding that a lot of students wore their PJs even after Christmastime. “We saw a lot of students online virtually wearing their PJs they received last year. It was sweet, and we wanted to keep it going.”

Last year, the school teamed up with Foust Elementary School for the fundraiser because, Jen Hester said, educators wanted to provide an idyllic Christmas experience for students.

Hester, Foust family resource coordinator, recalled memories of putting on new PJs the night before Christmas, and getting cozy with a new book because “every kid deserves that,” she said.

This year, however, Estes is raising funds on its own. Ideally, they want to purchase matching PJs for all students so they can all wear them on the same day for a photo opp.

Individuals who are interested in donating funds toward the cause can do so by writing a check to the school and mailing it to its address: 1675 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro, KY 42303, with ATTN to Krystal Williams.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315