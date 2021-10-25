They were involved in a dog fighting ring?! You'll never guess that these stars have been under house arrest

19-year old Trenton Hammock was hunting Sitka blacktail deer hunting Baranof Island in Southeast Alaska. He had a successful hunt and had just laid some fresh venison down on the ground when he suddenly had to use his .44 magnum revolver to defend himself with and his fresh meat from a hungry brown bear that was over 7-feet tall. Hammock reportedly attempted to first scare the bear off yelling at it and making his presence known and then by firing a warning […] The post 19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO