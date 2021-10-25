They were involved in a dog fighting ring?! You'll never guess that these stars have been under house arrest

NEWS – Have you ever seen a crazier looking watch than the UWERK UR-112 AGGREGAT watch? It looks like something a race car driving, fighter pilot, superhero would wear. This watch is constructed of PVD-coated titanium and features a unique time display that has individual hour and minute rotating triangular prisms inside sapphire crystal cylinders that are protected with a latched hood. What does this bad boy cost? CHF 250,000 which works out to $273,971.00 USD. Whoa boy! That’s more than a quarter of a million dollars for a watch! I think I’ll stick with my good old Apple Watch. If you want more details, head over to UWERK and prepare to drool.
