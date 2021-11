Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman suggested Friday that Brian Laundrie likely died by suicide in the Carlton Reserve. The sheriff made the comments during a police gathering in Florida. “That guy went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was,” he said. Mr Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found along with his notebook and backpack on 20 October in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve. The Sarasota County Coroner matched the remains to Mr Laundrie using dental records and - being unable to determine a time or...

