Illuvium, A Game Built On The Ethereum Blockchain, Releases Its First Gameplay Trailer. The Ethereum Blockchain is one of the most popular in the cryptocurrency sphere and it seems that video game developers are taking the platform further, by using it to develop premium quality games, and an art team behind productions such as the Mandalorian and titles such as World of Warcraft, might just be the ones to do it. Today, the company premiered the first gameplay trailer for their title, Illuvium, Illuvium is an open world RPG built on the Ethereum Blockchain that is set to launch on PC and Mac sometime in 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO