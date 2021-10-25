CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM, officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO — Military forces arrested Sudan's acting prime minister and senior government officials Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman...

