Han So-hee talks potential second season of ‘My Name’

Hhhmmm, this drama offer seems totally not worthy of her but if she accepts she can only make the drama better. K-actress Kim So Yeon has been tapped as the female lead of the second second of tvN fantasy horror drama Tale of Gumiho, and her agency says she is still considering it. I still can’t imagine anyone other than diehard fans clamoring for a second season and honestly the drama kinda just ended without the type of open ending that would necessitate a second season narratively. With that said, Kim So Yeon is a queen and makes any role pop with her icy energy and ability to take a crappy script and/or a crappy character and make it worth your while to watch. Case in point the devolving seasons of Penthouse. If she accepts she will join returning male leads Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum, but of whom only seemed to have fun in the drama when acting opposite each other. Lee Dong Wook in particular went dead onscreen anytime he had a scene with first season female lead Jo Boa, I’m still scratching my head on the reasons for their ice cold chemistry.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO