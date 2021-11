ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB) (the Company), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank (the Bank), today announced net income of $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, a 4.7% increase over net income of $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, and a 60.4% increase over net income of $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net income per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.40, a 4.8% increase compared to $0.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, and a 60.8% increase, compared to $0.25 per diluted common share for the same period in 2020.

