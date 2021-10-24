Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., Jake Meyers in doubt for World Series

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros will be without the services of right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. after he declared himself out for the World Series on Monday. McCullers, 28, left Game 4 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox with forearm tightness and missed the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox, but remained hopeful he might return to the Fall Classic. He gave himself about a 1% chance, but doctors told him he needed six to eight weeks before picking up a baseball. It has been only three.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO