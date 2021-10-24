CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., Jake Meyers in doubt for World Series

By Danielle Lerner - Houston Chronicle
ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros remain uncertain on the statuses of pitcher Lance...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros unable to replace Jake Meyers on ALCS roster due to pre-existing injury

BOSTON — Center fielder Jake Meyers suffered a setback with his injured left shoulder, but the Astros cannot remove him from their American League Championship Series roster, leaving them a man short for at least the next two games. “He has been trying to test it and test it,” manager...
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros' Jake Meyers unlikely to play in ALCS

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Jake Meyers’ shoulder injury renders him unlikely to play the outfield for the remainder of the American League Championship Series “unless it’s an emergency.”. Meyers injured his left shoulder crashing into the wall during the Astros’ American League Division Series-clinching win in Chicago. The team...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros righty Lance McCullers Jr. still not throwing, potential postseason return in doubt

The Astros are one win from returning to the World Series, but if they advance, it looks increasingly possible that they’ll do so without the benefit of top starter Lance McCullers Jr. Manager Dusty Baker announced to reporters today that there’s no change with McCullers, who was ruled out for the ALCS, via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The right-hander has not yet resumed throwing, which does not bode well for his World Series availability.
MLB
expressnews.com

It stings, but injured Jake Meyers is ready to find other ways to help Astros

Astros rookie Jake Meyers laid on his back on the warning track in Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field and wondered if his dreamlike season was abruptly over. “I had adrenalin pumping, and it was a really weird situation,” Meyers recalled of his injury in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the White Sox on Oct. 12. “I hadn’t been in that situation before. I was kind of numb and knew I had run into the wall and banged my shoulder up a little bit.
MLB
ABC13 Houston

Houston Astros will meet Atlanta Braves without services of injured right-hander Lance McCullers Jr.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros will be without the services of right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. after he declared himself out for the World Series on Monday. McCullers, 28, left Game 4 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox with forearm tightness and missed the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox, but remained hopeful he might return to the Fall Classic. He gave himself about a 1% chance, but doctors told him he needed six to eight weeks before picking up a baseball. It has been only three.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Braves#The White Sox
Click2Houston.com

Houston Astros add Marwin Gonzalez to World Series roster, replacing Jake Meyers

HOUSTON – The Astros finalized their World Series on Tuesday in preparation for Game 1, adding veteran Marwin Gonzalez for the injured Jake Meyers. Gonzalez is a longtime fan favorite for Astros fans after spending 2012-2018 with the team, including 2017′s championship season. He rejoined the team this year after stints with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, and after Boston had designated him for assignment.
MLB
Omaha.com

Former Husker, Westside grad Jake Meyers misses Astros' World Series roster due to injury

Former Husker and Omaha Westside grad Jake Meyers didn't make the Houston Astros' World Series roster as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Meyers hasn't played since Houston's clinching game of the American League Divisional Series against the Chicago White Sox. Meyers injured his shoulder when he crashed into the outfield wall while trying to make a leaping catch. He then missed the entire AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Why are the Braves wearing pearls in 2021 World Series?

That seems to be the mantra for Joc Pederson this postseason. The Atlanta Braves outfielder debuted a pearl necklace in late September and has been wearing it throughout the team’s run to its first World Series appearance since 1999. While chains and other jewelry commonly shine on the diamond, what led Pederson to rock pearls?
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

World Series Game 5 may be the last night ever for this baseball tradition

ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
MLB
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy