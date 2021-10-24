Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., Jake Meyers in doubt for World Series

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
BOSTON — Center fielder Jake Meyers suffered a setback with his injured left shoulder, but the Astros cannot remove him from their American League Championship Series roster, leaving them a man short for at least the next two games. “He has been trying to test it and test it,” manager...
Astros manager Dusty Baker said Jake Meyers’ shoulder injury renders him unlikely to play the outfield for the remainder of the American League Championship Series “unless it’s an emergency.”. Meyers injured his left shoulder crashing into the wall during the Astros’ American League Division Series-clinching win in Chicago. The team...
Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. is likely out for the remainder of the season, reports Jon Heyman. McCullers was hopeful to come back if the Astros were to advance to the World Series but his forearm injury seems to have taken longer to heal than originally thought. Heyman reports...
The Astros are one win from returning to the World Series, but if they advance, it looks increasingly possible that they’ll do so without the benefit of top starter Lance McCullers Jr. Manager Dusty Baker announced to reporters today that there’s no change with McCullers, who was ruled out for the ALCS, via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The right-hander has not yet resumed throwing, which does not bode well for his World Series availability.
Astros rookie Jake Meyers laid on his back on the warning track in Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field and wondered if his dreamlike season was abruptly over. “I had adrenalin pumping, and it was a really weird situation,” Meyers recalled of his injury in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the White Sox on Oct. 12. “I hadn’t been in that situation before. I was kind of numb and knew I had run into the wall and banged my shoulder up a little bit.
HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros will be without the services of right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. after he declared himself out for the World Series on Monday. McCullers, 28, left Game 4 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox with forearm tightness and missed the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox, but remained hopeful he might return to the Fall Classic. He gave himself about a 1% chance, but doctors told him he needed six to eight weeks before picking up a baseball. It has been only three.
HOUSTON – The Astros finalized their World Series on Tuesday in preparation for Game 1, adding veteran Marwin Gonzalez for the injured Jake Meyers. Gonzalez is a longtime fan favorite for Astros fans after spending 2012-2018 with the team, including 2017′s championship season. He rejoined the team this year after stints with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, and after Boston had designated him for assignment.
Former Husker and Omaha Westside grad Jake Meyers didn't make the Houston Astros' World Series roster as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Meyers hasn't played since Houston's clinching game of the American League Divisional Series against the Chicago White Sox. Meyers injured his shoulder when he crashed into the outfield wall while trying to make a leaping catch. He then missed the entire AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.
The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
The Brewers were given an out that they did not deserve, thus limiting the Braves scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Adam Duvall is very, very involved in the Braves miscues so far in Game 4, even if this one wasn’t remotely his fault. Duvall made a terrible...
The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
That seems to be the mantra for Joc Pederson this postseason. The Atlanta Braves outfielder debuted a pearl necklace in late September and has been wearing it throughout the team’s run to its first World Series appearance since 1999. While chains and other jewelry commonly shine on the diamond, what led Pederson to rock pearls?
ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
