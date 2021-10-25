Halloween brings science experiments

What a fall, I am so grateful to live in a place with seasons. After that phenomenal rain the other day, it feels particularly sumptuous. The air feels fresher, the sky a more gorgeous blue, and our trees around town are so brilliantly colored you cannot help but grab a flannel shirt and a pumpkin spiced latte. As I mentioned before I am one of those pumpkin-and-all-the-fall-things loving gals. I am super enjoying everyone gleefully sharing fall foliage photos and pumpkin patch/corn maze visits on social media. I cannot think of an autumn I have seen the flowering pears down Maine Street look more striking. Walking thru my garden this morning, cup of coffee in hand, I thought about digging out a long-ignored garden journal, to do a little record keeping. Record keeping for me really means doodles and sketching with a few scribbled notes. When I look at old journal pages from years past, I am pretty confident I had some divine intervention when it came to my biology degree.

