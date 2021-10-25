CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween brings science experiments

Cover picture for the articleHalloween isn’t just time for candy and scary stories. Science experiments have been conducted throughout campus the last couple weeks from the youngest Kindergarten classes to the more advanced high school students. . Mrs. Renfroe's third grade class has been studying life cycles. In honor of Halloween, the class read...

thefallonpost.org

Bighorn Bulletin -- Buster’s Bests for October

Each month students will be selected that exemplify what Buster, Oasis Academy’s Mascot, looks for in Oasis students. These are students that go above and beyond, show kindness, respect others and themselves, strive for excellence, and persevere even when tasks are difficult. This month’s selectees are:. Gabriel Houyoux: Sixth-grader Gabriel...
ANIMALS
thefallonpost.org

Raven's Rant -- High Desert Gardening

What a fall, I am so grateful to live in a place with seasons. After that phenomenal rain the other day, it feels particularly sumptuous. The air feels fresher, the sky a more gorgeous blue, and our trees around town are so brilliantly colored you cannot help but grab a flannel shirt and a pumpkin spiced latte. As I mentioned before I am one of those pumpkin-and-all-the-fall-things loving gals. I am super enjoying everyone gleefully sharing fall foliage photos and pumpkin patch/corn maze visits on social media. I cannot think of an autumn I have seen the flowering pears down Maine Street look more striking. Walking thru my garden this morning, cup of coffee in hand, I thought about digging out a long-ignored garden journal, to do a little record keeping. Record keeping for me really means doodles and sketching with a few scribbled notes. When I look at old journal pages from years past, I am pretty confident I had some divine intervention when it came to my biology degree.
GARDENING

