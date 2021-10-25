Panthers lift Darnold vs. Giants; Rhule wants more from QB

When he was a kid, Daniel Jones spent dozens of Sundays in Bank of America Stadium, watching his beloved Carolina Panthers. Jones was 6 years old when the Panthers made the Super Bowl for the first time in the 2003 postseason, and that was the year he found his childhood sports heroes. Jones loved Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad, Mike Rucker, Stephen Davis and especially Jake Delhomme — because Jones wanted to be a quarterback, too. Jones’ favorite all-time Carolina player, though, was Steve Smith because of his combination of talent and toughness.
