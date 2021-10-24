CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is your guide to Asian and Global HDPE markets in Q4 this year and in 2022

By John Richardson
ICIS Chemical Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE COMING COLLAPSE of China, as I’ve discussed is before, is like commercially viable nuclear fusion and peak oil – perpetually 10 years away. But what seems evident to me is that over the next six to 18 months, as China transitions to what I believe will be a successful new...

The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

Nio is set up to take advantage of a burgeoning global electric vehicle sector. During downturns, consumers look for additional savings at places like Costco. NextEra Energy provides a unique addition to any portfolio that combines a growing sector with established utility income. When the market is tumbling, many investors...
STOCKS
World Bank Blogs

Oil market developments—rising prices amid broader surge in energy prices

This blog is the second in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Oil prices continue to recover. Crude oil prices increased sharply in 2021Q3 and continued rising in October, driven by...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China Evergrande completes delivery of 184 projects in July-Oct

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande (3333.HK) has completed delivery of 184 property projects in the July to October period, the company said on Wednesday. In a statement, the firm, once China's top-selling developer, said it had delivered homes to 57,462 owners over the period. Our Standards: The Thomson...
REAL ESTATE
#South China#Hdpe#Europe#Asian#Chinese
ICIS Chemical Business

Shortages in semiconductors, shipping to persist for months - economist

COLORADO SPRINGS (ICIS)--The shortages in semiconductors and shipping that has done so much to disrupt production of automobiles and other goods could persist for months, an economist said on Tuesday. Increasing capacity to supply more chips and ships is expensive, so companies are reluctant to take on such projects unless...
INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude falls on downbeat Asia Oct data, release of China fuel reserves

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Oil prices fell on Monday amid fresh signs that Asia's manufacturing recovery is slowing down partly due to soaring raw material costs, and after China released national reserves of gasoline and diesel to ease supply shortages. At 04:35 GMT, Brent crude was down 26 cents at $83.49/bbl, while US...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

After 6 years of wrangling, COP26 targets global deal on carbon markets

A climate change mural on a wall near the COP26 venue in Glasgow, Scotland. Source: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News via Getty Images. The COP26 climate summit, which kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31, marks another attempt to tie up a crucial loose end from the Paris Agreement on climate change: the creation of a global carbon market.
ENVIRONMENT
ICIS Chemical Business

Mideast petchem demand mixed post-pandemic; polymers upbeat

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--The Middle East petrochemical market has emerged mixed in its demand for key petrochemicals, as the region gradually recovers from the impact of the peak pandemic. Uptake of some commodities remains weak as a result of COVID-19 aftermath on consumption, raw material prices, and supply chain disruptions along with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

TOPIC PAGE: Coronavirus, oil price direction – impact on chemicals

The sharp recovery in oil demand has outpaced supply growth and resulted in a drawdown of global oil inventories, as coronavirus lockdown measures ease. The supply and demand balance is threatened, especially in a global energy crunch time. Following the recent surge in energy prices, the ICIS global oil editor...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Malaysia September chemical exports grow 38.7% on year

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Malaysia's chemical exports in September grew by 38.7% year on year to ringgit (M$) 6.04bn ($1.96bn), supporting the overall increase in shipments abroad, official data showed on Thursday. The country's overall September exports rose by 24.7% year on year to M$110.8bn, while imports were up by 26.5% at M$84.7bn,...
ECONOMY
ICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: China’s VAM hit new highs on tight supply

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Watch industry analyst Zimeng Li discuss recent developments in China's vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) market which is currently facing tight supply. Domestic VAM plant run rates curtailed by rising feedstock prices, power restrictions. Downstream demand brisk. Attention turns to new downstream plant start-ups.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Asian markets mixed at start of week

It is a mixed day in Asia today as Wall Street limped into a cautious close on Friday. Jerome Powell’s comments on Friday that the time has come for a taper weighed on interest rate-sensitive technology stocks, already SNAP’ed earlier in the session. The S&P 500 closed down 0.11%, with the Nasdaq retreating by 0.82%, while the more cyclical Dow Jones rose by 0.21%. Futures on all three indexes have edged just 0.05% higher in Asia.
WORLD
euromonitor.com

Global Economic Outlook: Q4 2021

Spread of Delta COVID-19 variant and supply constraints limit economic recovery. The global economic outlook for 2021 has worsened moderately since mid-2021, offset by slightly more optimistic recovery forecasts for 2022. Global real GDP is now forecast to increase by 5.7% in 2021 (a 0.2 percentage point downgrade since July 2021), and by 4.8% in 2022 (a 0.2 percentage point improvement relative to the July 2021 forecast). Since July, real GDP growth forecasts for 2021 have been significantly downgraded for the US, Canada, China, India, and other Asia Pacific economies, such as Indonesia and Australia. By contrast, 2021 forecasts have improved substantially for the Eurozone, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The growth in global economic activity in Q2 was stronger than expected. However, the spread of the much more infectious Delta COVID-19 variant and worsening supply constraints have tempered global economic recovery and put greater pressure on vaccination campaigns to control the pandemic.
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Global smart home market to grow to $137.9 billion in next 5 years

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Smart Home Market – By Product (Smart Kitchen, Security & Access Control, Lighting Control, Home Healthcare, HVAC Control, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020-2026”. According to the report, the smart home market size is expected to reach USD 137.9 billion by 2026 from USD 85.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
ICIS Chemical Business

TOPIC PAGE: Sustainability in the fertilizers industry

On this topic page, we gather the latest news, analysis and resources, to help you to keep track of developments in the area of sustainability in the fertilizers industry. By Erica Sesay 02-Nov-21 13:07 LONDON (ICIS)--The president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, encouraged a move to organic fertilizers on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland, the government’s official news portal reported on Tuesday.
INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude slumps by $2/bbl on sharp increase in US inventories

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Oil prices fell by more than $2/bbl on Thursday, with Brent crude dropping to its lowest in two weeks after official data showed an unexpected rise in US crude inventories. At 02:45 GMT, Brent crude was down $2.11/bbl at $82.47/bbl, after touching a session low of $82.32/bbl. US WTI...
TRAFFIC

