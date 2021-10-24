Here is your guide to Asian and Global HDPE markets in Q4 this year and in 2022

Spread of Delta COVID-19 variant and supply constraints limit economic recovery. The global economic outlook for 2021 has worsened moderately since mid-2021, offset by slightly more optimistic recovery forecasts for 2022. Global real GDP is now forecast to increase by 5.7% in 2021 (a 0.2 percentage point downgrade since July 2021), and by 4.8% in 2022 (a 0.2 percentage point improvement relative to the July 2021 forecast). Since July, real GDP growth forecasts for 2021 have been significantly downgraded for the US, Canada, China, India, and other Asia Pacific economies, such as Indonesia and Australia. By contrast, 2021 forecasts have improved substantially for the Eurozone, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The growth in global economic activity in Q2 was stronger than expected. However, the spread of the much more infectious Delta COVID-19 variant and worsening supply constraints have tempered global economic recovery and put greater pressure on vaccination campaigns to control the pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO