CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Supporter’s Shield champ Revs rally to tie Orlando City 2-2

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored two goals in the closing minutes and the New England Revolution rallied to tie Orlando City 2-2 on a rain-soaked Sunday night.

Buksa darted behind the defense as Gustavo Bou lofted a perfectly placed entry for the one-touch finish — and the Revolution’s first shot on target — to make it 2-1 in the 81st minute. New England suddenly took control of the pace, creating multiple scoring opportunities before Buksa struck again, leaping high to head home a ball-in played by DeJuan Jones to tie it.

New England (21-4-7) has 70 points — two shy of the MLS single-season record — with two regular-season games left. Los Angeles FC was 72 in 2019.

Orlando City (12-8-11) opened the scoring in the 39th minute, with João Moutinho chipping a ball-in from the left side and Nani bouncing a header inside the back post. Nani drew a foul in the penalty area, and Dike converted from the spot in the 50th.

The Revolution, one of league’s original clubs in 1996, won their first Supporter’s Shield crown when the Seattle Sounders lost to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. As winners of the Shield, New England will have a first-round bye along with homefield advantage for the MLS Cup playoffs. The Revolution also earned a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

AUSTIN FC 2, DYNAMO 1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored in first-half injury time and expansion Austin FC beat Houston.

Alexander Ring, on a counter-attack, turned around to avoid a pair of defenders and tapped a roller to Driussi for a side-footed finish and a 2-0 lead.

Austin (9-19-4) also scored on Houston’s own goal in the seventh minute. Houston (6-14-12) scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time when Nick Lima’s clearance attempt for Austin deflected off defender Julio Cascante.

Comments / 0

Related
elisportsnetwork.com

Adam Buksa’s stoppage-time goal secures 2-2 draw for New England vs. Orlando City

Adam Buksa scored two goals, one in stoppage time, as the New England Revolution came back to draw Orlando City SC, 2-2. Ethan Garbers didn’t break when taking over for injured starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson late in UCLA’s loss against Oregon on Saturday. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLS
The Associated Press

Mueller scores to give Orlando City 1-1 tie with Montreal

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller scored for the first time in nearly four months and Orlando City tied 1-1 with Montreal on Wednesday night. Orlando (12-8-10) is undefeated in its last four games. The 25-year-old Mueller, who scored a career-best 10 goals last season, scored moments before halftime to...
MLS
sacramentosun.com

Revs pursue history against playoff-hungry Orlando City

Without setting foot on the pitch, the New England Revolution locked up the league's regular season crown on Saturday. Seattle's loss to Sporting KC handed the Revolution (21-4-6, 69 points) their first-ever Supporters' Shield title, guaranteeing home-field advantage for New England throughout the MLS Cup Playoffs ahead of Sunday's match at Orlando City SC.
MLS
USA Today

Buksa scores 2 late goals, Revolution tie Orlando City 2-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored two goals in the closing minutes and the New England Revolution rallied to tie Orlando City 2-2 on a rain-soaked Sunday night. Buksa darted behind the defense as Gustavo Bou lofted a perfectly placed entry for the one-touch finish — and the Revolution’s first shot on target — to make it 2-1 in the 81st minute. New England suddenly took control of the pace, creating multiple scoring opportunities before Buksa struck again, leaping high to head home a ball-in played by DeJuan Jones to tie it.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. New England Revolution: Final Score 2-2 as Lions Blow Two-Goal Lead

Orlando City continues throwing away points at Exploria Stadium like they’re junk mail. This time the Lions (12-8-11, 47 points) blew a late two-goal lead at home against Supporters’ Shield winners New England Revolution (21-4-7, 70 points) after an excellent 80 minutes of soccer and lost two vital points in the playoff race.
MLS
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Crew keeps playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win over Orlando City SC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the regular season quickly coming to a close, the Columbus Crew kept its playoff hopes alive Wednesday night with a 3-2 home victory over Orlando City SC. Needing a win, the Crew jumped out to an early lead at Lower.com Field when Miguel Berry got...
MLS
Raleigh News & Observer

Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1

Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night to keep the defending champion Crew's slim playoff hopes alive. Columbus (11-13-8) has 41 points, three behind seventh-place D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Orlando City (12-9-11), which had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped, fell to fifth in the conference with 47 points.
MLS
The Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Final Score 3-2 as Mistake-Prone Lions Flounder on Road

Orlando City lost a critical match in the MLS playoff race due to sloppy early play, falling 3-2 to the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Stadium. Lucas Zelarayan set up two goals and scored another to lead the hosts. Daryl Dike scored from the penalty spot and Robin Jansson scored a late cosmetic goal but it was a devastating result for the Lions.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Ring
Person
Sebastián Driussi
Person
Nick Lima
Person
Dejuan Jones
Person
Nani
Person
Gustavo Bou
clevelandstar.com

Nashville visits Orlando City with eye on No. 2 seed

Nashville SC are hoping to clinch the second overall seed in the Eastern Conference by the end of the weekend if they can win at Orlando City on Sunday afternoon. As for the hosts, they'd just like to make sure they don't crash out of the playoff picture altogether. Nashville...
MLS
Birmingham Star

Nashville's latest tie foils Orlando City's clinching bid

Hany Mukhtar scored his team-leading 15th goal and Nashville SC came from a goal down to earn an MLS-high 17th draw of the season, 1-1 against host Orlando City on Sunday afternoon. With 12 assists to add to his goals total, Mukhtar leads the league in total scoring contributions with...
MLS
KEYT

Galaxy rally for 2-2 tie with FC Dallas

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar converted from penalty spot, Sebestian Lletget scored his first goal in more than five months and the LA Galaxy rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to tie 2-2 with FC Dallas. Lletget played a volley that redirected an arcing ball-in by Samuel Grandsir into the net to cap the scoring in the 83rd minute. Franco Jara and Jesús Ferreira each scored for Dallas (6-14-11), which is winless in its last nine games.
MLS
Boston Herald

Shield in hand, Revolution can do legacy-building at Orlando City SC

The New England Revolution clinched the first Supporters’ Shield in team history without breaking a sweat. The Revolution were handed the Shield when Sporting Kansas City downed Seattle 2-1 on Saturday, mathematically eliminating the Sounders from contention. The Revolution secured home field throughout the MLS playoffs while head coach Bruce Arena captured his MLS record fourth Supporters’ Shield. Arena captured the Shield with D.C. United and the LA Galaxy.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup Playoffs#Revs#Sporting Kansas City#Ap#Dike#The Seattle Sounders#Champions League
New England Revolution

Preview | With first Supporters’ Shield secured, Revs chase history against Orlando City SC

Exploria Stadium | Orlando, Fla. Watch: FS1 (English), FOX Deportes (Spanish) Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (English), WBIX 1260 Nossa Radio (Portuguese) Revolution Pregame Live (7 p.m. ET) - Facebook, YouTube, revolutionsoccer.net. CURRENT FORM. New England Revolution. 1st in Eastern Conference (21-4-6, 69 pts.) Supporters’ Shield Champions. Last Result...
MLS
thebentmusket.com

Recap: Revolution 2 - 2 Orlando

A little over 24 hours after clinching their first Supporters’ Shield title in club history, the New England Revolution returned to action as they traveled to Exploria Stadium to take on Orlando City. Bruce Arena had hinted at rotation for the Revolution’s starting lineup as the regular season nears an...
MLS
cbslocal.com

Revs Become Third Team In MLS History To Reach 70 Points With Thrilling 2-2 Draw In Orlando

ORLANDO (NE Revolution) – One day after winning the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, the New England Revolution (21-3-7; 70 pts.) battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC (12-8-11; 47 pts.) on Sunday night at Exploria Stadium in the club’s final road match of the season. Orlando City’s Nani scored the opening goal of the match with a header in the 39th minute. The hosts added to their lead in the second half, when Daryl Dike converted on a penalty kick in the 50th minute. Adam Buksa powered the Revolution to the late rally with an 81st-minute tally on Gustavo Bou’s assist before delivering the equalizer in stoppage time. DeJuan Jones and Carles Gil logged assists on Buksa’s second goal.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
New England Revolution

Recap | Revs become third team in MLS history to reach 70 points with thrilling 2-2 draw in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – One day after winning the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, the New England Revolution (21-3-7; 70 pts.) battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC (12-8-11; 47 pts.) on Sunday night at Exploria Stadium in the club’s final road match of the season. Orlando City’s Nani scored the opening goal of the match with a header in the 39th minute. The hosts added to their lead in the second half, when Daryl Dike converted on a penalty kick in the 50th minute. Adam Buksa powered the Revolution to the late rally with an 81st-minute tally on Gustavo Bou’s assist before delivering the equalizer in stoppage time. DeJuan Jones and Carles Gil logged assists on Buksa’s second goal.
MLS
newyorkcitynews.net

Defending champs Crew cling to playoff hopes vs. Orlando City

The Columbus Crew try to keep their faint postseason hopes alive when they host Orlando City on Wednesday. Columbus (10-13-8, 38 points) is five points out of the Eastern Conference playoffs with three games left. The Crew, who lost 2-1 Saturday to the New York Red Bulls, must also pass four teams to have an opportunity to defend their 2020 MLS Cup championship.
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Philadelphia Union rally to tie Toronto FC 2-2

TORONTO (AP) — Substitute Sergio Santos scored on a header in the 77th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Wednesday night. BenFred: NFL owners finding out firsthand the risk of valuing Stan Kroenke’s word. Media Views: Joe Buck, who ties Series broadcasting record,...
NFL
The Associated Press

Nashville SC plays Orlando City SC after Leal’s 2-goal game

Nashville SC (12-4-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (12-9-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +121, Nashville SC +226, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC plays Orlando City SC after Randall Leal scored two goals against FC...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy