U.K.

Molly Russell's father meets Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly Russell's father meets Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will give evidence to MPs on Monday as part of government plans for...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Vice

Zuckerberg's Foundation Kills 'Meta' Science Company on Day of Facebook Rebrand

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Revealed: Billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is financially backing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen who claims firm puts 'profits before people'

Billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is financially backing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, it has been revealed. Haugen, who claims Facebook puts 'profits before people,' earlier this month released tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company's civic integrity unit.
BUSINESS
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
BBC

Frances Haugen says Facebook is 'making hate worse'

Whistleblower Frances Haugen has told MPs Facebook is "unquestionably making hate worse", as they consider what new rules to impose on big social networks. Ms Haugen was talking to the Online Safety Bill committee in London. She said Facebook safety teams were under-resourced, and "Facebook has been unwilling to accept...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Scandal-hit Facebook’s crisis frontman Nick Clegg warns staff to expect ‘MORE bad headlines in the coming days’ as two-dozen outlets begin to print fresh revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen

Facebook VP of global affairs Nick Clegg told staffers in an memo on Saturday to 'steel [themselves] for more bad headlines in the coming days' as a cadre of news outlets begin to print fresh claims from whistleblower Frances Haugen. Clegg, who was previously the UK's Deputy Prime Minister, warned...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

The suits behind the whistleblower: How Frances Haugen is backed by a high-powered team of lawyers and media strategists as she exposes Facebook’s secrets

Frances Haugen's evidence to Parliament and the US Congress has made headlines around the world. But MailOnline can reveal the Facebook whistleblower's campaign against the company's alleged online failings is far from a one-woman affair. The 37-year-old former tech executive at the company is backed by a high-powered team of...
LAW
AFP

Facebook whistleblower sits atop publicity juggernaut

Ex-Facebook worker Frances Haugen strode on stage to roaring applause in Portugal, the latest step in a trajectory that has diverged sharply from that of other high-profile whistleblowers who wound up in exile or ruin. Haugen's leak of company records has benefited from well-oiled communications machinery, powerful backers and a lucky crypto currency bet -- even if it's far from certain whether she will induce her stated goal: to reform Facebook. The internal reports captured by her smartphone camera and handed to journalists have already resulted in a deluge of damning stories with the common argument that Facebook executives knew the platform could hurt teens, ethnic minorities, or democracy but were more concerned about profits. Yet instead of winding up destitute or fearing prosecution, 37-year-old Haugen has become a media-savvy figurehead on a world tour of the backlash against the leading social media giant.
INTERNET
BBC

Facebook to end use of facial recognition software

Facebook has announced it will no longer use facial recognition software to identify faces in photographs and videos. There have been growing concerns about the ethics of facial recognition technology, with questions raised over privacy, racial bias, and accuracy. Regulators had not yet provided a clear set of rules over...
INTERNET
KRON4 News

Facebook to delete ‘faceprints’ of users, shutting down face-recognition system

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people. “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history,” said a blog post Tuesday from Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook’s new […]
INTERNET
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Facebook has a misinformation problem, and is blocking access to data about how much there is and who is affected

Leaked internal documents suggest Facebook – which recently renamed itself Meta – is doing far worse than it claims at minimizing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on the Facebook social media platform. Online misinformation about the virus and vaccines is a major concern. In one study, survey respondents who got some or all of their news from Facebook were significantly more likely to resist the COVID-19 vaccine than those who got their news from mainstream media sources. As a researcher who studies social and civic media, I believe it’s critically important to understand how misinformation spreads online. But this is easier said than...
INTERNET
CBS News

Facebook bets big on the Metaverse. What is it?

The future of the internet is going to be virtual and "Meta," the company known to the public as Facebook says, believing that 1 billion people will be working and playing in the immersive, three-dimensional world referred to as the "Metaverse" by the end of the decade. "We believe the...
INTERNET
BBC

Lincolnshire NHS bosses ask patients to book Covid booster jab

Health bosses are urging people not to turn up for walk-in booster jabs in Lincolnshire after confusion following a national campaign. Sites at Boston and Lincoln were listed as drop-in centres on an NHS website, however the Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said appointments were needed. Rebecca Neno from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET

