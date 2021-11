Indian equities are among the best emerging markets performers this year. While the MSCI India Index is up an impressive 25%, some exchange traded funds are doing even better. For example, the VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is higher by 35% — a strong indication that tilting toward Indian growth stocks is a winning strategy. Investors who think that they’ve missed out on the run in GLIN might not have to fret because the near- and long-term outlooks for equities in Asia’s third-largest economy are compelling.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO