AP source: St. Louis Cardinals promoting bench coach Oliver Marmol to replace fired manager Mike Shildt

Herald & Review
 8 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — AP source: St. Louis Cardinals...

herald-review.com

FanSided

Mike Shildt’s statement raises questions for St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals fans were left with more questions than answers after Mike Shildt’s press conference. Fans hoping to get the dirt from Mike Shildt about why he was dismissed from the St. Louis Cardinals were left with disappointment Monday. Instead of using the press conference to provide insight into what happened, we got a statement of gratitude from a man happy to have had the opportunity at his dream job.
thesalemnewsonline.com

Sound off: Readers share their thoughts on Cardinals' firing of manager Mike Shildt

The Cardinals’ firing of manager Mike Shildt is absolutely pathetic — and it’s a combination of why Shildt was fired and how. This man was/is a solid team leader and obviously is a good man, too. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Mike Girsch need to go as soon as possible. I wish broadcaster Mike Shannon had said Bill DeWitt should sell the team, but he didn’t. But I will say DeWitt should sell. You can’t own an MLB team and be a miser.
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Mike Shildt
FanSided

3 candidates to become St. Louis Cardinals bench coach

With the naming of Oli Marmol as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, the club is now on the search for a new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals will look to name a new bench coach now that former bench coach Oli Marmol was named the club’s manager.
WXIA 11 Alive

World Series Game 5 may be the last night ever for this baseball tradition

ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
#Ap#The Associated Press
kbsi23.com

Marmol named next manager of St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (KBSI) – Oliver Marmol is the next manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. Owner Bill DeWitt announced Marmol as the 51st manager in Cardinals history. He is now the youngest manager in Major League Baseball at 35 years old. Form manager Mike Shildt was dismissed on Oct. 14...
buffalonynews.net

Mets' GM search goes on without Billy Beane, David Stearns

Two top candidates have been eliminated from the New York Mets' general manager search as the Oakland Athletics' Billy Beane withdrew his name for consideration, The Athletic reported Monday, and the Milwaukee Brewers denied permission for David Stearns to interview, according to the New York Post. Beane is not only...
St. Louis Cardinals
chatsports.com

Mets strike out again: Brewers GM not interested (Reports)

According to reports on Wednesday morning, Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold has told the New York Mets “thanks, but no thanks” regarding the president of baseball operations opening. Arnold, 42, became Milwaukee’s GM last year. The Mets also asked for permission to interview Arnold’s boss, David Stearns, and were...
WSAV News 3

Minter regrets not attacking Maldonado in strike zone

ATLANTA (AP) — If A.J. Minter could do it all over, he would’ve powered the ball to the catcher’s mitt instead of trying to aim it with Martín Maldonado at the plate and the bases loaded in the fifth inning.Minter could tell the light-hitting Houston catcher was trying to work a walk. “That’s obviously the […]
