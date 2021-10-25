AP source: St. Louis Cardinals promoting bench coach Oliver Marmol to replace fired manager Mike Shildt

St. Louis Cardinals fans were left with more questions than answers after Mike Shildt’s press conference. Fans hoping to get the dirt from Mike Shildt about why he was dismissed from the St. Louis Cardinals were left with disappointment Monday. Instead of using the press conference to provide insight into what happened, we got a statement of gratitude from a man happy to have had the opportunity at his dream job.
The Cardinals’ firing of manager Mike Shildt is absolutely pathetic — and it’s a combination of why Shildt was fired and how. This man was/is a solid team leader and obviously is a good man, too. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Mike Girsch need to go as soon as possible. I wish broadcaster Mike Shannon had said Bill DeWitt should sell the team, but he didn’t. But I will say DeWitt should sell. You can’t own an MLB team and be a miser.
Eleven days after the St. Louis Cardinals fired Mike Shildt, they have officially found his replacement in Oliver Marmol. Already the youngest manager in the Major Leagues, Marmol is the third in-house managerial hire for the team in the past decade. Ten years ago, while in the afterglow of their...
With the naming of Oli Marmol as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, the club is now on the search for a new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals will look to name a new bench coach now that former bench coach Oli Marmol was named the club’s manager.
ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
The Atlanta Braves took a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the World Series. The ‘Stros were shut out from the scoreboard thanks in large part to Braves starter Ian Anderson. The rookie pitcher tossed a no-hitter through five innings and looked like he had plenty more left in the tank.
ST. LOUIS (KBSI) – Oliver Marmol is the next manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. Owner Bill DeWitt announced Marmol as the 51st manager in Cardinals history. He is now the youngest manager in Major League Baseball at 35 years old. Form manager Mike Shildt was dismissed on Oct. 14...
In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares thoughts on Oliver Marmol, Mike Shildt’s replacement as Cardinals manager (who was Mike Shildt’s close confidant). And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
Two top candidates have been eliminated from the New York Mets' general manager search as the Oakland Athletics' Billy Beane withdrew his name for consideration, The Athletic reported Monday, and the Milwaukee Brewers denied permission for David Stearns to interview, according to the New York Post. Beane is not only...
According to reports on Wednesday morning, Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold has told the New York Mets “thanks, but no thanks” regarding the president of baseball operations opening. Arnold, 42, became Milwaukee’s GM last year. The Mets also asked for permission to interview Arnold’s boss, David Stearns, and were...
ATLANTA (AP) — If A.J. Minter could do it all over, he would’ve powered the ball to the catcher’s mitt instead of trying to aim it with Martín Maldonado at the plate and the bases loaded in the fifth inning.Minter could tell the light-hitting Houston catcher was trying to work a walk. “That’s obviously the […]
Astros manager Dusty Baker appreciates his star players. At this time of the year, he's also a big fan of his role players. Baker likens his bench players to a third-down running back in football or a sixth man in basketball.
