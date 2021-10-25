Angelina Jolie’s daughters, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s sneakers rock Rome ‘Eternals’ premiere

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, reportedly, sees Jennifer Aniston as a "stepmom" of sorts. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has recently made headlines after she sported a new look during two special premiere events of Angelina Jolie’s new film called Eternals. Many were shocked to see Brad Pitt’s daughter donning a dress as she graced the red carpet, which is very different from the boyish Shiloh the public knew years ago.
Kumail Nanjiani did something most people would never think of — he turned down a party invitation from Angelina Jolie.
And not just any party.
Jolie hosted a Halloween bash while they were filming “Eternals” in the Canary Islands. “I did get an invite but I actually didn’t go because we were shooting on location and I finished a couple of days before them, and [my wife] Emily [V. Gordon] was back in London so I decided to fly back and be with her instead of going to this amazing costume party,” Nanjiani explains.
Ahead of the film’s release, the “Eternals” stars who...
Willow Smith kicked off her 21st birthday with an epic Halloween party in a costume that made fans lose it. The Whip My Hair crooner looked beyond stunning as she transformed into Brad Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden for the fete, giving the look a high-fashion twist we won’t soon forget.
We look at the life of Madeleine Carroll, who was hailed as the most beautiful woman in the world.
Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
The semi-NSFW video features her children -- and includes nods to Psycho, Night of the Living Dead and The Exorcist. The Queen of Halloween may not be throwing a party this year, but she's still celebrating as only she could. For the second year in a row, Heidi Klum canceled...
We love Kravis, but not sure what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were thinking with this one?. The duo kicked off their Halloween festivities a little early this year when, on Friday morning, they both posted new pics to their Instagram accounts showing themselves rocking some, uhhh, interesting outfits. And the whole thing is making some fans shake their heads, to put it mildly…
When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
Khloe Kardashian was flashing a lot of Monday evening as she headed to sister Kylie Jenner's Nightmare On Elm Street makeup launch dinner at her lavish mansion. The 37-year-old Revenge Body host's curves looked sensational in a skintight Chanel jumpsuit in black with white Cs. But the mother-of-one was showing...
Jennifer Lopez starred in the 1995 action-comedy flick “Money Train” alongside Hollywood actors Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. In the movie, Lopez’s character falls in love with Wesley’s Officer John Robinson. However, Lopez says Snipes’ conduct was less than flattering in a resurfaced interview with Movieline. “He was a big...
A new chapter! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to expand their family post-engagement. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”
Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade have similar fashion senses. The 14-year-old shared photos on Instagram Monday posing with the Bring It On actress, 49, both dressed in Prada outfits on a staircase. The two held their purses as they cozied up to each other, looking into the camera side by side.
Halloween is a night of fright — especially for celebrities who dare to go to extremes with costumes that offend. From blackface to cultural appropriation, see all the blunders that celebrities like Julianne Hough, Kate Hudson and more have made at past costume parties. Shaun White as Simple Jack. In...
Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
