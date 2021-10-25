CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Exclusion zones outside schools an ‘option’ to tackle ‘vicious lies’ spread by anti-vaxxers, Sajid Javid says

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13e7tV_0cbbpKFG00

Exclusion zones outside schools are an option to prevent “idiot” anti-vaxxers spreading “vicious lies” to children, Sajid Javid has said.

The health secretary’s comments came after Priti Patel said it was “completely unacceptable” for people to be intimidating and harassing children, teachers and parents outside the school gates.

Earlier this month the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said that 79 per cent of schools surveyed had been targeted by anti-vaxxers.

After Sir Keir Starmer proposed exclusion zones outside schools, Mr Javid said: “There are options, in terms of whether it’s an exclusion zone or potential action, I think it’s got to be done at local level, with local police.”

Addressing a recent incident, the cabinet minister told Sky News: “These people are doing so much damage.

“First of all here you have three children that are injured, actually physically injured, and that’s heart-breaking to see, children going about what they should be doing, going to school every day, and you’ve got frankly these idiots outside their school spreading vicious lies. It is becoming a growing problem as time goes by.”

Speaking over the weekend, Sir Keir said it was “sickening” that those against vaccinations were demonstrating at schools gates, as his party urged the government to allow councils to use exclusion orders.

“Labour believes the law around public spaces protection orders (PSPOs) urgently needs to be updated so that local authorities can rapidly create exclusion zones for anti-vax protests outside of schools.”

PSOPs have previously been used to deter protestors outside abortion clinics, but gaining permission to impose one takes time and significant consultation, and Labour is calling on the government to expedite the process.

Elsewhere, Mr Javid also said he was “leaning towards” compulsory vaccines for NHS staff after a public consultation on the issue closed last week.

Mr Javid declined to say when the move would come in to force, saying “it will take some time to get it through Parliament” and he would then want to give people time to come forward to get their jab.

But he added: “I don’t want to put a timeframe on it but it wouldn’t be months and months.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Scaring children by protesting outside schools – is this really what it has come to for anti-vaxxers?

There’s nothing shocking or unusual about parental hysteria – we see it all the time. If you’re a member of any school or local neighbourhood-based WhatsApp or community Facebook group, you’ll likely have witnessed one of the following examples: panic over parking, rage about recycling, fierce speculation over non-uniform day and bullish beliefs from the pro (”the school doesn’t give kids enough work to do at weekends!”) and anti (”well my child was too busy building a fort in the forest!”) homework brigades. See also: constant concerns over screentime, plus reports of various viral online hoaxes (easily debunked with a...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Call for ‘buffer zones’ outside schools amid anti-vaccine protests at gates

A Labour MP has called for “buffer zones” to be established outside schools as anti-vaccine protesters target pupils. Stella Creasy said people did not have an “open, uncontested right” to impose their views on others. Anti-vaxxers have targeted schools with protests and legal threats since coronavirus vaccines began being rolled out to 12- to 15-year-olds in England.Some anti-vaxx groups on the messaging service Telegram have been mobilising members to visit areas around schools to approach teenagers to discuss vaccines and spread misinformation.Ms Creasy, the MP for Walthamstow, told Politics Home she thought the government should introduce buffer zones measures around...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Starmer demands fast-track exclusion orders to protect schools from anti-vaxxers

The Labour leader said it was ‘sickening’ that protesters had demonstrated outside schools. Councils should be able to use exclusion orders to keep anti-vaxxers from protesting outside schools, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader said it was “sickening” that those against vaccinations were demonstrating at the school gates.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Priti Patel
Shropshire Star

Priti Patel: Harassment by anti-vaxxers outside schools is totally unacceptable

It comes as Labour called for councils to be able to use exclusion orders to deal with the issue. The Home Secretary has said it is “completely unacceptable” for anti-vaccination campaigners to be harassing members of the public outside school gates. The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) revealed...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Sajid Javid says MPs should set example over wearing masks

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has agreed that MPs should set an example by wearing face coverings in the Commons. Asked at a Downing Street news conference about many Conservatives not doing so, he said politicians should "set an example". MPs have not been compelled to use face coverings since Parliament...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

AI projects to tackle racial inequality in UK healthcare, says Javid

Artificial intelligence is to be used to tackle racial inequalities in the NHS under government plans to “level up” healthcare. It is hoped that millions of black, Asian and minority ethnic Britons will benefit from revolutionary computer techniques designed to transform care and speed up diagnoses of potentially deadly conditions.
HEALTH
BBC

Get Covid jab or restrictions more likely, Sajid Javid says

If not enough people get vaccinated, it is more likely restrictions will be reintroduced in England, the health secretary has said. Sajid Javid said the government would not be bringing in its Plan B measures, which include mandatory face coverings and working from home, "at this point". He added that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exclusion Zone#Anti#Vax#The Association Of School#Ascl#Sky News#Labour#Nhs
Shropshire Star

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Sajid Javid at odds over mask-wearing in Commons

The Commons Leader said Tories do not need to use face coverings because ‘we know each other’. Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has shot down Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s call for Conservative MPs and ministers to wear masks in the crowded Commons chamber. Mr Rees-Mogg suggested on Thursday that Tories do...
WORLD
Telegraph

The NHS isn't facing another Covid crisis and Sajid Javid knows it

It hasn’t taken Sajid Javid long to get into a fight with the doctors’ unions. Unlike recent Tory Health Secretaries, he doesn’t wear an “NHS” badge on his lapel – regarding himself more as a reformer than a cheerleader. He rejected calls to extend lockdown in July and is resisting bringing restrictions now. The British Medical Association is upping the ante, accusing him of “wilfully negligence” in his failure to enforce mask-wearing. Their message: if things get worse, he’ll be to blame.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Sajid Javid says £5.9bn for NHS is 'new money'

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the extra £5.6bn, which will be allocated to the NHS in this week's Budget, will be "new money" to help tackle waiting lists and make sure patients get seen more quickly. Mr Javid said Chancellor Rishi Sunak would set out where the money was...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
pharmatimes.com

Sajid Javid: NHS likely to have mandatory vaccinations

Staff in the NHS are likely to be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned. He informed Sky News that mandatory vaccines for health workers would help to protect patients, and that he was not deterred by the fact of a staff shortage in the health system. This represents the strongest indication yet that the proposal will become law.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid can’t say if fresh billions will clear NHS backlog in three years

Health Secretary Sajid Javid cannot say if the NHS backlog will be cleared within three years despite billions of pounds of fresh spending.Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his Budget on Wednesday to commit a further £5.9 billion in capital funding to help sort the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.That cash comes on top of £12 billion announced last month, but Mr Javid said it is “impossible to know” how well the issue will be tackled in the coming years.It’s going to go up before it comes downSajid Javid on the NHS backlogThe Health Secretary said the NHS waiting list...
HEALTH
The Independent

Is Sajid Javid doomed to repeat the mistakes of Matt Hancock?

In what seemed to be a hastily-convened press conference last week the new-ish health and social care secretary, Sajid Javid, had a slightly haunted look about him, as well he might. He is far too proud, ambitious and decent (you’d like to think) a man to want to be yet another fall-guy for Boris Johnson’s failings as a leader, let alone responsible for thousands of people losing their lives unnecessarily in a pandemic that refuses to go away. Yet that is precisely where he is headed. Javid knows that Matt Hancock’s political career was doomed because of the government’s chaotic response to Covid, even before his celebrated last-dance-at-the-school-disco style smooch in his office; remember the infamous leaked WhatsApp message long before that from Johnson to Dominic Cummings that he, Hancock, was “f****** hopeless”?
POLITICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire schools advised on Covid anti-vaxxers 'harassing' children

Schools in Buckinghamshire have been advised by the council on how to act if children are approached by protestors. The move follows recent demonstrations at local schools, including The Beaconsfield School, Amersham School, and Sir William Borlase in Marlow. Claims have been made that anti-vax protestors were approaching children. Police...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

314K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy