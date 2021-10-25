CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

‘Never Been So Excited’: Nonprofit Gets Unexpected Help As Storm Threatens Shelter

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXURj_0cbbnfN900

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – An organization that helps victims is finally getting some much-needed help of its own.

Many victims of this summer’s wildfires turned to H.O.P.E Outreach in Grass Valley.  The group is always quick to open its doors to give people a roof over their heads, but now that roof could cave in after severe weather damage.

“I think all it would take is some help from people in the community,” said H.O.P.E founder Kristina Halkyard.

Halkyard put out that call and some are already stepping up to answer.

H.O.P.E secretary Misty Dufour showed CBS13 new tarps lining the rooftop. She shared our news story with MEC Roofing and within hours a crew showed up ready to work.

“I’ve never been so excited to see people in all my life,” said Dufour.  “Had they not been here, the roof would have probably collapsed with this storm.  It’s bad.”

Sunday’s storm sent relentless rain and whipping winds.  The gusts were so strong, they ripped down some of those brand-new tarps.

“Oh very much better than nothing. We’re all just trying to take a deep breath and wait for this storm to pass,” said Dufour.

While the tarps are just a temporary fix, the group is still grateful and determined to open its doors to the next person needing shelter.

“It’s not as bad as it was and we’re still in store for a big battle, but blessed, you know,” said Dufour.

The group had called about 10 to 15 contractors but they were unable to go to the facility or they’re too booked.  The work could cost up to $25,000 but the organization has put most of its funds to fire victims.  You can help Hope Outreach here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Record Rain Brings Insect Infestation To Surface

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There is a creepy-crawly side effect of last weekend’s storm. As Sacramento dries out, the cockroaches are coming out. After record-breaking rain soaked the Sacramento region last weekend the last thing Bill Adams thought he would have to worry about is a cockroach conundrum. “I  have never seen nothing like that in my life,” explained Bill Adams. “They are going everywhere, and they are so fast, it was like oh my goodness,” he said. Heavy rains brought close to a hundred creepy crawlers out of their hiding spaces at the Arcade Creek Kennel that Adams owns. “It was hard to understand...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newly Named Palisades Tahoe Open For Snow Season

OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – Palisades Tahoe has officially wrapped its season opener and it was a success. Slopes were packed and guests were excited to be back four weeks early. “It was a really quick decision we made on Monday that we would open this Friday. This is not something you can just flip a switch and have the ski resort running,” said Palisades Tahoe spokesperson Alex Spychalsky. Spychalsky said it was all hands on deck for the newly named Palisades Tahoe—formerly Squaw Valley. “Called in a lot of people. We had groomers come out, ski patrol, our lift teams, we even had...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Sacramento

Smelly Situation Takes Over Natomas Neighborhood

NATOMAS (CBS13) — A stinky situation is taking over a Natomas neighborhood. Residents looking for answers have described the smell as sewage or manure. Neighbors started getting a whiff of the smelly scent after last weekend’s storm. “I’ve smelled some pretty bad smells in my lifetime but I’m like, ‘Yeah, my kids are not going to be playing over here,’” explained resident Mark Luna. Mark Luna visits the San Juan Reservoir Park with his family weekly but Thursday their trip was cut short. “We noticed as soon as we got out of the car that it smelled like sewer and we didn’t know what...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

17 Fully Outfitted Drones Now Helping Sacramento Metro Fire Respond To Fires, Floods, Search & Rescues

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire has one of the only FAA approved drone programs in the nation with a dozen licensed pilots. Their program serves as a model of what technology can do to help save lives. “We’ve used this on multiple incidents across county – and also regionally,” said Park Wilbourn, Metro Fire’s public information officer. The department has 17 fully outfitted unmanned aerial vehicles for fire, flood, and search and rescue incidents. “It’s needed,” said retired nurse Diane Hill, who walks the American River Parkway. “It’s the swimmers that get in trouble every year and there is always drownings,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Grass Valley, CA
Society
City
Grass Valley, CA
CBS Sacramento

Clear, Blue Skies Follow Record-Breaking Rain

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A storm for the ages ripped through the Sacramento Valley, leaving behind serious damage. But when the storm cleared, the sky was blue and the air was clean. “Today is amazing. I love the contrast right after it rains. You get the sun fresh air around beautiful flowers,” said Michelle Huang, who lives in Sacramento. After months of wildfire ash filling the Sacramento valley, followed by a record-breaking rainstorm, Michelle Huang’s relieved to spend her birthday outside. “I could not have asked for more,” said Huang. While Huang stopped to smell the roses, others ate lunch outdoors. “I actually normally always eat inside...
CBS Sacramento

Sutter County Flooding Getting Progressively Worse As Some Streets Remain Underwater

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Three days after a record-breaking rainstorm parts of Sutter County area are still underwater. Nine streets remained flooded on Wednesday. The Sutter County Office of Emergency Management says it’s their neighboring county causing the floods. “It’s our own personal lake. I’m going to put my bathing suit on and come on down and take a swim,” said Julie Mendonca, who lives on Sycamore street. But it’s not a body of water Julie Mendonca would be diving into, it’s Sycamore Street and it’s flooded. “It’s 10 feet deep. I don’t know it looks really deep,” she said. Mendonca’s husband drove an ATV...
CBS Sacramento

Part Of Sierra-At-Tahoe Ski Resort To Be Off-Limits This Season Due To Caldor Fire Damage

TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) — Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, which was hit hard by the Caldor Fire, says the entire west side of the mountain will be off-limits this season. The resort says its West Bowl area was badly damaged in the fire. Cable that supports chairs on the mountain’s main lift was also damaged, officials say. A replacement cable is now being made in Switzerland, but it’s unknown when it will be finished and delivered. Damage assessments are still underway – and there is no word on when the mountain may partially reopen. The news is a grim reminder of the effects of a historic wildfire season, even as a historic storm rolled through Northern California on Sunday into Monday and dumped snow in the Sierra. Both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 had to be closed for some time over the course of the storm. Chain control were in effect at other times, but have now been dropped. Some Sierra spots, including Donner Pass and Soda Springs, saw more than 2 feet of snow in just 24 hours.
TWIN BRIDGES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Plenty Of Capacity, Adequate Pumping Facilities Helped Sacramento Avoid Rainfall Catastrophe During Storm

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Our record-breaker of a super soaker didn’t break the backbone of Sacramento’s storm system. The rain was non-stop.  But as the atmospheric river came roaring through, it’s what happened before the storm that made all the difference. It was a storm of unprecedented magnitude. “It just never stopped raining,” said Dustin Romero, a Natomas homeowner. “We’ve never experienced that rainfall in a 24 hour period in Sacramento before…ever,” said Jeff harris Chairman of the Sacramento Flood Control Agency. So why didn’t Sacramento see severe flooding? “We’re just too early in the season. Reservoirs are still low, we had plenty of capacity,” said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Charity
CBS Sacramento

Christmas Tree Shortage? Yes. Turkey Shortage? Unlikely For California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s not even Halloween and already there’s a warning about turkey and Christmas tree shortages. Few industries are immune to supply chain issues nationwide. Holiday favorites, like Christmas trees or Thanksgiving turkeys on the table are no exception. Well, sort of. Let’s start with Christmas Trees – impacted by supply chain delays, drought, fires in Oregon (where many Sacramento-area sellers buy their trees) and it’s shaping up to become a season with limited trees. Add to that: demand. “Other than the fuel prices, you know, tree prices have gone up a little bit. We expect it to be a good...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Drivers Pull Over For Night As Winter Storm Slams Sierra

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) – A wintry mix prompted spin-outs and backups in the Sierra Monday. A short and simple drive to work on I-80 turned chaotic pretty quickly for Lori Sanders.  Sanders captured a quick video while stopped in standstill traffic to let her boss know she’d be late. “How do I say this without being inappropriate… not very seasoned drivers on the road, we had a lot of spin-outs, a lot of people getting off on the shoulders,” said Sanders. Tim Taylor is not even taking any chances on the road.  He pulled over planning to hunker down for a night in...
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

Palisades Tahoe Opens 1 Month Early On Halloween Weekend

OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – Ski season in Tahoe is starting a month early after a significant snowfall covered the mountain in the white stuff. For only the third time in 72 years, Palisades Tahoe will be open to skiers in October. “That is really exciting,” said Norman, who’s visiting Palisades Tahoe. When three feet of snow hit the mountain, what other choice do you have? “We got a ton of snow. We kind of always get snow up here in the Sierra in October but this was substantial,” said Palisades Tahoe spokesperson Alex Spychalsky Spychalsky says it was a quick decision to open this coming...
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Storm Leads To Thousands More Calls For Service In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Many communities are just starting to dig out of the mess mother nature left behind. In Sacramento alone, there were more than 3,000 calls for service to 3-1-1. That’s three times the amount the city typically sees on a Sunday. So, as you might imagine the Monday mop-up happened in just about every neighborhood. Roads from Sacramento to the Sierra foothills are oversaturated with record-breaking rainfall– “This is the first area I’ve seen like this in 10 years or better,” said Tom Phillips Phillips is one of many commuters coming dangerously close to getting stuck after wading through the water-logged streets. Sunday’s soaker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Sacramento

Trunk Or Treat Event Helps Bring Sacramento Community Together After Tragic Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – From superheroes to Star Wars, dozens of kids dressed in their favorite costumes and families celebrated an early Halloween at Mama Marks Park. “I think they should do more of these things,” explained resident, Alexis Hampton. The bags filled with candy at this trunk or treat in Del Paso Heights is not the only thing families are taking away. “With the police out here heavy like this I think the kids feel safer,” explained mother, Hasina Holleman. Holleman brought her family to enjoy the fun with high energy but heavy hearts. The park is the same location where 9-year-old Makaylah Brent...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Rescues Kitten Caught In Floodwaters At Sacramento Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A kitten almost didn’t make it after being caught in the floodwaters on Sunday. The rescue happened at Cottage Park Arden Arcade area of Sacramento on Sunday. The feline got swept up in the floodwaters. A woman spotted it struggling to stay afloat and her husband didn’t hesitate to help, wading into the rushing water to pull it to safety. “It started going under and just before I got it it was down a little bit low and I was able to bring it up and I just held it out here so I wouldn’t get bit or scratched,” said Skip Campbell, who rescued the kitten. The couple says they think the kitten was from a feral litter up the street and say they’ve had several neighbors express interest in adopting it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy