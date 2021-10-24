Boners Surf Forecast

Chris Kluesener, Partner at Surf Park Central (Left) & Paul Chutter, President at Endless Surf (Right) On October 4 and 5 in San Diego, CA, some of the brightest minds within the rapidly growing surf park industry gathered at the annual Surf Park Summit. From wave technology providers (like ourselves) to surf park developers and even surfing legends like Shaun Tomson, Ian Cairns, and others, the event was a carefully curated mash-up of the biggest innovators within the world humanmade waves. As you can imagine, it had been quite a while since the industry had gotten together face-to-face since the pandemic started. Two virtual Summits were held over the past two years, although it was refreshing to finally see and collaborate with both new and longtime faces within the world of wave pools. With two days full of expert-led panels, special presentations, and valuable networking, it is evident that this space is in an exciting phase of its development and that we are going to see rapid growth for the unforeseeable future.

