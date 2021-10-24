CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Boners Surf Forecast

By Wind Update
surf-forecast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoners surf forecast is for near shore open water. Breaking waves will often be smaller at less exposed spots. The surf forecast for Boners over the next 12 days: The first swell (rated 1 star or higher) is forecast to arrive on Tuesday (Oct 26) at 2AM. The primary swell is...

www.surf-forecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers and large surf heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will diminish through today giving way to daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes tonight through the middle of next week. This will lead to clouds and showers over leeward and interior sections each afternoon followed by clearing skies at night. Moderate size surf will...
HONOLULU, HI
cbslocal.com

Cali Comp Wake Surf Event

We're at Lake Berryessa giving you a sneak peek at the Cali Comp Wake Surf Event going on this weekend! See the coolest wake surfing compete for the top prize!
SWIMMING & SURFING
KITV.com

Halloween forecast and High Surf Advisory today

A Northwest swell bringing advisory level surf Sunday. Halloween Sunday, mostly sunny skies in the morning with some clouds leeward in the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 80s for windward sections, possibly to the upper 80s for some leeward locations. Onshore to variable winds at 5-15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
surfd.com

Interview with Surf Artist John Holm

John Holm developed an appreciation for the ocean as a young boy. He grew up on the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii, during a golden era. He spent an idyllic childhood amongst the azure blue waters and stunning beaches. John relocated to California in the 1960s to study art....
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Surf Break#Open Water
cntraveler.com

The Best Places to Surf Around the World

Surfing made its Olympic debut this year in Tokyo, showing the world just how a challenging the sport is. But even with its new global platform, surfing maintains its laid-back, adventurous culture—which, for many surfers, comes with the urge to chase and conquer the best breaks around the world. When...
RETAIL
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Surf Shop

693 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 646-9283, onthebeachsurfshop.com. In 1986 New Kids On The Block released their self-titled debut album, and it’s the same year a new kid on the surf shop block hung his first shingle on the Peninsula. Kelly Sorensen would eventually move his shop from Carmel to his current location on Lighthouse Avenue in Monterey and to this day – and no longer the new kid – OTB is the go-to for surfers, skaters and tourists looking to rent equipment to enjoy the bay. They offer not only gear, but also insider knowledge and tips.
MONTEREY, CA
shop-eat-surf.com

Surf Park Summit 2021: Endless Surf Recap

Chris Kluesener, Partner at Surf Park Central (Left) & Paul Chutter, President at Endless Surf (Right) On October 4 and 5 in San Diego, CA, some of the brightest minds within the rapidly growing surf park industry gathered at the annual Surf Park Summit. From wave technology providers (like ourselves) to surf park developers and even surfing legends like Shaun Tomson, Ian Cairns, and others, the event was a carefully curated mash-up of the biggest innovators within the world humanmade waves. As you can imagine, it had been quite a while since the industry had gotten together face-to-face since the pandemic started. Two virtual Summits were held over the past two years, although it was refreshing to finally see and collaborate with both new and longtime faces within the world of wave pools. With two days full of expert-led panels, special presentations, and valuable networking, it is evident that this space is in an exciting phase of its development and that we are going to see rapid growth for the unforeseeable future.
RETAIL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light winds, large surf for Halloween

We are tracking light winds and a big Halloween swell! Click on the video for details. Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, October 29, 2021. The latest weather forecast from Hawaii News Now's severe weather team. Hawaii News Now - Weather. Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:00...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
voidlive.com

POLES HALLOWEEN AFTERNOON SURF REPORT

It’s pretty closed out today but still some fun surf. Waves are in the waist high + range with offshore winds. Conditions are very inconsistent at times but if you are patient you can get a fun one. Stay safe tonight and have fun!
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds continue as surf picks up along north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions with light and variable winds will continue into Tuesday. The best chance for a few light showers will be driven by sea breezes through the afternoon periods. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected by Wednesday, which should...
HONOLULU, HI
Crossville Chronicle

Chance of snow showers later this week

The snow word makes its way into the forecast for the first time this season. It is going to be cold and wet for mid and late week with a chance of snow showers at night and rain showers during the day. High temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBOY 12 News

Wintry weather possible Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and “Game of Thrones” fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming. Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
corvallisadvocate.com

What Oregon Can Expect This Winter

The 2020-2021 winter season brought unprecedented snow and ice that the Willamette Valley had not seen since early 2017. From power outages to restaurant closures to travel advisories – we saw it all last year. That being said, what can Oregonians expect for the 2021-2022 season? Will we have another frosty February? What about a white Christmas? Or, will winter this year feel more like spring?
OREGON STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Colder days ahead

BLUE SKY: We have a cobalt blue sky across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures generally between 65 and 70 degrees. Nothing on radar, and tonight will be fair and cool with a low in the 40s. Tomorrow will be dry and cooler with a partly sunny sky we project a...
ENVIRONMENT
carvemag.com

Solo Surfing Sharky Waters

These are the kind of empty, pumping waves that every surfer dreams of. But in a remote and unfamiliar location, with no mates to get you frothing, no one to prove anything to but yourself, do you nelly up and paddle out? Or sit on the beach, making excuses while plagued with terror and self-disgust?
SWIMMING & SURFING
Pepperdine Graphic

Surf Convo is Back

Pepperdine students meet by Tower 13 at Zuma Beach on Wednesday mornings for Surf Convo. Now that the gatherings have resumed, all interested students are welcome to attend. Photo by Emily Shaw. The Pacific Ocean provides more than just a view for Pepperdine students. Surf Convo offers a community for...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Surfline

BWRAG Returns for In-Person Surf Safety Training

The Big Wave Risk Assessment Group (BWRAG) will finally resume its world-renowned in-person surf safety courses after an 18-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. BWRAG will hold its first Surf Responder Summit of 2021 on November 2nd and 3rd at the Dorado Beach Resort in Puerto Rico. Then, they’re following it up with another summit in San Diego at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort on Nov. 13th and 14th, 2021 at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy