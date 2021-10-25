Top Austin Area Players in Week 9

No. 2 St. Francis (6-0, 4-0) vs. No. 12 Bellarmine (5-2, 2-2) at San Jose City College, Friday, 7 p.m.: St. Francis’ path to its Nov. 6 showdown against top-ranked Serra has one more potential roadblock, this one against archrival Bellarmine. The Bells were the darlings of September, beating three consecutive quality opponents to announce their return to prominence. But they lost at Serra 41-7 in early October and last week fell out of West Catholic Athletic League title contention with a 20-13 upset loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral at SJCC. Now coach Jalal Beauchman is tasked with rallying his team for this rivalry game against an opponent that has beaten Bellarmine five consecutive times. There is no secret why St. Francis is undefeated and was the first team from this region in 30 years to beat De La Salle. The Lancers play solid, physical defense and run, run, run behind a dominant offensive line and a powerful back. RB Viliami Teu, whom the team calls “Juju,” has had five consecutive games in which he has gained 100-plus rushing yards. The senior has run for 1,065 yards and 13 TDs on the season. For Bellarmine to have a shot, it must take care of the ball. The Bells have thrown three interceptions in each of their two defeats. In their five victories, they have thrown two picks total. Junior Ben Pfaff leads Bellarmine in rushing with 573 yards and 11 TDs. Tight end Brody Stratz has five receptions, but three have been for TDs. When these teams met in the spring, St. Francis won 38-20. — Darren Sabedra.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO