CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

They were involved in a dog fighting ring?! You'll never guess that these stars have been under house arrest

By Bang Showbiz
sunnysidesun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll never believe the stars that were...

www.sunnysidesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Heartwarming moment an officer rescues the pet rooster of a six-year-old boy with cancer from heading to BBQ chicken rack - and you'll never guess where Jackson will call home

A cop has re-homed the pet rooster of a boy battling cancer at his own farm, after local council bureaucrats ordered its removal. Constable Frankie was attending a home in Sydney's west after receiving noise complaints about the pet rooster belonging to a little boy named Yeprad. The six-year-old was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Arrest#Dog Fighting
Daily Mail

Woman, 31, stabbed to death had recently split from her husband say neighbours as police wait to speak to man, 38, found with serious injuries at house where her body was discovered

A woman found murdered alongside a seriously injured man was discovered in the home of her recently-estranged husband. Neighbours say police located Marta Chmielecka, 31, inside a guest house in Kettering, Northamptonshire, where husband Piotr Omka was living. The pair are said to have recently rekindled their relationship and he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog suddenly bit his owner and it saved their entire family

Here's yet another example of a dog doing something incredible in the face of danger. Meet Patch!. Patch lives in a home with husband and wife Richard and Nola Davis along with their two young children. Thanks to this heroic pup, the family escaped a terrible fate that would have seen their lives tragically cut short.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Gadgeteer

The UWERK UR-112 AGGREGAT watch looks insanely cool but you’ll never have one

NEWS – Have you ever seen a crazier looking watch than the UWERK UR-112 AGGREGAT watch? It looks like something a race car driving, fighter pilot, superhero would wear. This watch is constructed of PVD-coated titanium and features a unique time display that has individual hour and minute rotating triangular prisms inside sapphire crystal cylinders that are protected with a latched hood. What does this bad boy cost? CHF 250,000 which works out to $273,971.00 USD. Whoa boy! That’s more than a quarter of a million dollars for a watch! I think I’ll stick with my good old Apple Watch. If you want more details, head over to UWERK and prepare to drool.
LIFESTYLE
Whiskey Riff

19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat

19-year old Trenton Hammock was hunting Sitka blacktail deer hunting Baranof Island in Southeast Alaska. He had a successful hunt and had just laid some fresh venison down on the ground when he suddenly had to use his .44 magnum revolver to defend himself with and his fresh meat from a hungry brown bear that was over 7-feet tall. Hammock reportedly attempted to first scare the bear off yelling at it and making his presence known and then by firing a warning […] The post 19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sickening moment teenage girls throw a 15-year-old to the ground, punch her in the face 30 times and kick her in the head, then stomp on her when she refuses to hand over her phone password

A 15-year-old girl has been viciously bashed after refusing to hand over her mobile phone to a group of teenage girls. Violent footage of a brawl at an Eastern Beach playground in Geelong was uploaded to social media showing the teenage girl being seriously hurt by her attackers. A girl...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
The Charleston Press

“If they don’t find a body, they don’t have a case,” man kills single mother stabbing her four times with screwdriver, dumps body in canal, charged

People make mistakes and some of them pay for their mistakes with prison time. Although it’s expected those who have served prison time to make up for the time and improve their life once they are out of prison, unfortunately, some of them continue where they stopped. This is especially...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

BMF Co-Founder Southwest T Sends Warning To Young Kids Emulating Him For Halloween

Black Mafia Family was founded in 1989 by brothers Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and quickly became one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering operations in the country. Like BMF First Lady Tonesa Welch explained in a recent interview with HipHopDX, the money and...
KIDS
ComicBook

Squid Game: 14-Year-Old Child Hospitalized After Attempting Honeycomb Challenge

To say that Squid Game has become a massive hit is a bit of an understatement. The wildly popular Netflix series which sees a group of financially strapped characters risk their lives to play a series of children's games for a hefty cash prize has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring Halloween costumes, real-life recreations of the giant Red Light, Green Light doll in Sydney, Australia, and even TikTok trends. However, it's those TikTok trends inspired by Squid Game that have resulted in serious injuries for one 14-year-old child in Australia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

US Marshals draw guns on young mother and her 3-month-old baby after knocking on wrong apartment

Knocking on the wrong door seldom has any serious consequences, but when several armed US Marshals knocked on a young mother’s front door it left her frightened for her and her baby’s life. “I cracked the door open and they pushed the door open and pushed me and my baby out of the way. They are holding us at gunpoint, screaming, there is a gun about a foot away from her face,” she said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Watauga Democrat

Candies and a washing machine? You'll never believe what these stars bought with their first pay check

Getting your first pay check is a big, and proud, moment in anyone's life. Have a look at what these stars splashed their first big pay days on... Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy