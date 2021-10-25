Sumitomo Heavy Industries Succeeds in Developing a Superconducting Cyclotron for Proton Therapy

Global Clinical Diagnosis Automation Market: Overview. Clinical diagnosis automation is a part of the laboratory automation process which is a multi-disciplinary strategy for the purpose of capitalizing, optimizing, developing, and researching on the technologies used in clinical diagnosis. This, in turn, helps in enabling improved and new processes. The clinical diagnosis automation professionals are medical engineers, scientists, government researchers, commercial researchers, and academics. These professionals develop advanced and new technologies in order to improve productivity, enhance the data quality of the experiments, decrease the lab process cycle time, and enable experimentation. The most famous application of clinical diagnosis automation and laboratory automation is laboratory robotics. This field comprises many different types of automated instruments and devices such as autosamplers, software algorithms, and various methodologies. These instruments and algorithms are employed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of clinical diagnosis in medical laboratories. The application of automation technology in clinical diagnosis is required at present to remain competitive in the market and achieve constant progress. Without automation, laboratories devoted to tasks such as biorepositories, diagnostics, analytical and automated clinical testing, combinatorial chemistry, and high-throughput screening would not have been successfully completed.

