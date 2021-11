As a child, were you taught how to mend clothes or preserve food? What about how to garden and save seeds, or identify local flora and fauna? Unfortunately, many young people grow up without the opportunity to learn valuable ancestral skills that are not only practical but also important for sustainable living. Think about it: if we know how to repair a hole in a sweater, we won’t toss it in the landfill. If we know how to preserve bruised fruit, we won’t trash it. When we relearn forgotten life skills, everyone benefits. Here’s how we can learn from our ancestors and teach our children.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO