McCollum’s life celebrated

Former Vice President and Jackson Hole resident Dick Cheney issued a statement after learning of the passing of General Colin Powell Monday morning. Cheney wrote, “I’m deeply saddened to learn that America has lost a leader and statesman. General Powell had a remarkably distinguished career, and I was fortunate to work with him. He was a man who loved his country and served her long and well. Working with him during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, I saw first-hand General Powell’s dedication to the United States and his commitment to the brave and selfless men and women who serve our country in uniform. Colin was a trailblazer and role model for so many: the son of immigrants who rose to become National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Secretary of State.” In honor of General Powell, President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on October 22nd.

JACKSON, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO