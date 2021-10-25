CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCollum’s life celebrated

 8 days ago
Approximately 400 people from throughout the area attended Saturday’s celebration of life for slain Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, including Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, US Senator John Barrasso...

Sheridan Media

Flags To Fly At Half Staff Oct. 23rd For McCollum’s Funeral

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming State Flags be flown at half staff statewide on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in honor of the service of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum. McCollum, a Teton County resident, was killed in the terrorist attack on August 26,...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

GALLERY: A final salute to Rylee McCollum

More than 400 people — including more than 50 U.S. Marines — gathered in Jackson to honor Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum just short of two months after he was killed in action. McCollum’s family, friends and comrades all remembered him as the young man who went from “roly-poly” kid to lean high school wrestler to the United States Marine Corps. They also remembered him for his hard work and good attitude, for the energy he always seemed to have plenty of to share.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Snake River Ranch honored

The owners of the Snake River Ranch in Jackson Hole are among seven landowners from across the state were recognized by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with the 2021 Landowner of the Year awards. The Hauge, Laughlin and Resor Families operate the largest deeded ranch in the valley. Now...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Coroner to hold briefing on Petito Autopsy

Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue will hold a press conference today to further discuss the autopsy of Gabby Petito who was murdered in the Spread Creek dispersed camping area north of Jackson. Blue, who confirmed the identity of remains on September 21, said the initial determination of the cause...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Cheney remembers Powell

Former Vice President and Jackson Hole resident Dick Cheney issued a statement after learning of the passing of General Colin Powell Monday morning. Cheney wrote, “I’m deeply saddened to learn that America has lost a leader and statesman. General Powell had a remarkably distinguished career, and I was fortunate to work with him. He was a man who loved his country and served her long and well. Working with him during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, I saw first-hand General Powell’s dedication to the United States and his commitment to the brave and selfless men and women who serve our country in uniform. Colin was a trailblazer and role model for so many: the son of immigrants who rose to become National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Secretary of State.” In honor of General Powell, President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on October 22nd.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Legislature to hold vaccine special session

The Wyoming State Legislature is slated to meet next week to address the COVID-19 mask mandates. Senate President Dan Dockstader of Star Valley and Speaker of the House of Representatives Eric Barlow have received a sufficient number of affirmative votes from a recent written poll of the members of the Sixty-Sixth Wyoming Legislature to convene the special session. The Legislature plans to convene for a three-day legislative session beginning on October 26th at 10:00 am. Tentatively, the Legislature plans to conduct a mirror bill process with all three readings occurring on October 27th, and hold joint conference committee meetings to resolve any differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills on October 28th. This schedule requires a two-thirds vote to adopt the special session rules, which will be debated and voted on as the first order of business on October 26th. Proposed legislation, special rules, meeting schedules, legislator contact information and a video livestream will be made available to the public on the Legislature’s Website at wyoleg.gov as they become available.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming unemployment dips

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.9% in August to 4.5% in September. In fact, in each of the past three months, unemployment has trended downward as individuals have dropped out of the labor force. Wyoming’s unemployment rate remained lower than the current U.S. rate of 4.8%, and was much lower than its September 2020 level of 5.7%. T.
WYOMING STATE
Mark Gordon
John Barrasso
Jackson Hole Radio

Stone-Manning in as BLM chief

Tracy Stone-Manning was ceremonially sworn in last as Director of the Bureau of Land Management by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “The Bureau of Land Management plays a critical role in Interior’s efforts to address the climate crisis, expand public access to our public lands, create a clean energy future, and preserve our nation’s shared outdoor heritage. Tracy brings a wealth of knowledge in conservation and environmental policy to these efforts and a history of working with diverse communities in service to our public lands,” said Secretary Haaland. “I look forward to working with her to strengthen the bureau and advance Interior’s mission.”
POLITICS
Jackson Hole Radio

