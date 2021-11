The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) want to remain competitive in the NFC East and will get a chance on Sunday against one of the NFL's most successful West Coast teams. The birds will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in a Week 7 interconference matchup. The visitors want to bounce back from a Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the home team can build momentum after securing a 10-point win in the aftermath of Jon Gruden's resignation.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO