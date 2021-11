On home ice, Texas A&M defeated Texas State on Oct. 17 to conclude its home-opening weekend. The win puts the Aggies at a season record of 5-4-0. The Aggies scored twice in response to the Bobcats’ opening goal to break the 0-0 tie in the first period. During the second period, the Bobcats seized a power play while Jacob Norwood was in the penalty box and had a chance to tie the game. Instead, the Aggies maintained possession of the puck, took care of the defensive zone and managed to keep the Bobcats from getting the equalizer.

