Bethesda Games' next big IP, Starfield, is currently in development, and fans of the company are desperate for any new information on the mostly unknown project. Apart from some general description of the genre of the game, as well as little tidbits of the information left at conferences players know very little about the upcoming title. Just recently though, a lot of information was released at once by Bethesda to players, and it answers at least a few questions.

