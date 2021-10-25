AUD/USD Forecast: Struggling with 0.75 Level

The British pound fell a bit on Monday to test the 1.3650 level. This is an area that has been important numerous times in the past, so it's not a huge surprise to see that the market would be attracted to this level again. At this point, if buyers step back in, it is likely that the 1.37 level above could be a bit of a target, and if we break above there it is likely that we could go looking towards the highs of the last couple of weeks. Obviously, there is a significant amount of resistance near the 1.3850 level, so it is not until we break above there that I think you get a bit of an “all clear” on the idea of holding onto this position.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO