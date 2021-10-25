CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Forecast: Struggling with 0.75 Level

dailyforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar pulled back a bit after initially trying to recover on Friday. By doing so, it shows just how much trouble we are finding at the 0.75 handle, and that it is probably going to take a bit of momentum building to finally make that move higher. If we...

dailyforex.com

FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to move downward after failure at the 0.7550 level – MUFG

The Australian dollar has weakened resulting in AUD/USD falling back below the 0.7500-level with the initial reaction to the RBA’s policy announcements. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the aussie to head lower in the near-term. RBA drops YCC but pushes back against early rate hike expectations. “The RBA will discontinue...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Euro Set to Retest October Lows

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1524. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. Set a buy-stop at 1.1610 and a take-profit at 1.1700. Add a stop-loss at 1.1550. The EUR/USD crawled back in the overnight session as investors reflected on the relatively weak German retail sales data and American strong Manufacturing PMI numbers. The pair rose to 1.1590, which was above last Friday’s low of 1.1534.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD meets a critical level of hourly support, central banks in focus

AUD/USD is meeting support by the hourly 21 EMA and eyes are on the upside. The focus is on the RBA and Fed as the major risk events for the week ahead. AUD/USD AUD/USD is edging back to flat during the New York day, travelling between a low of 0.7486 and a high of 0.7536 so far and within an almost two-week range.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7500 ahead of RBA

AUD/USD consolidates the week-start gains around the multi-month high. Mixed clues, cautious optimism ahead of the key central bank events favored Aussie buyers of late. RBA’s forward guidance eyed amid hopes of dumping yield curve control, no rate change expected. AUD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Quietly Grinding Higher

The S&P 500 went gone back and forth on Monday as we continue to hover near the all-time highs. In fact, earlier in the day we did in fact make a fresh, new all-time high, but now we have gone back and forth to show a little bit of hesitancy. That being said, the market is a bit stretched at this point in time, so I think a short-term pullback will probably be looked at as a potential buying opportunity from the traders around the world who continue to see the S&P 500 as the premier destination to put money to work.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Neutral With a Bullish Bias

Set a buy-stop at 61,500 and a take-profit at 64,000. Add a stop-loss at 59,000. Set a sell-stop at 59,500 and a take-profit at 58,000. Add a stop-loss at 62,000. The BTC/USD price moved sideways as October’s spectacular rally took a breather. The pair is trading at 60,945, which is about 9% below the highest level in October.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Silver Forecast: Markets Continue to Build Momentum

Silver markets initially dipped on Monday but found enough support below near the 50-day EMA to send the market back to the upside. By doing so, the market looks as if it is trying to figure out where to go next, as we are currently stuck between two of the biggest technical indicators that people follow. The 50-day EMA is just below, but we also have the 200-day EMA near the $24.54 level. The $25 level is above there, and that offers a significant amount of psychological resistance.
ECONOMY
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: On the Cusp of a Bearish Breakout

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3750. Set a buy-stop at 1.3700 and add a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. The GBP/USD pair remained under pressure even after the relatively positive UK manufacturing output data. The pair dropped to 1.3665, which was about 1.25% below the highest level in October.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

RBA in Focus: AUD/USD holds 0.7500 - Melbourne Cup Day

USD/DXY Eases, Euro Rebounds, Asian/EMFX Close Mixed. Summary: The Australian Dollar held above the 0.7500 mark (0.7517) ahead of today’s RBA monetary policy meeting and rate announcement (Sydney, 2.30 pm). The Australian central bank is the first among two other major central banks (Federal Reserve and the Bank of England) that meet on interest rates this week. While the RBA said it won’t increase interest rates until 2024, many analysts and traders have challenged that contention.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Continues to Look for Support

The British pound fell a bit on Monday to test the 1.3650 level. This is an area that has been important numerous times in the past, so it's not a huge surprise to see that the market would be attracted to this level again. At this point, if buyers step back in, it is likely that the 1.37 level above could be a bit of a target, and if we break above there it is likely that we could go looking towards the highs of the last couple of weeks. Obviously, there is a significant amount of resistance near the 1.3850 level, so it is not until we break above there that I think you get a bit of an “all clear” on the idea of holding onto this position.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Challenging 1.16 Again

The euro rallied significantly on Monday, breaking back above the 1.16 level. That is a very bullish sign, but you also need to keep in the back of your mind that the Friday candlestick was horrific. We pulled back from the 50-day EMA on Friday, breaking back towards the lows yet again. The lows continue to offer support near the 1.1550 level, and that is exactly what we have seen during the day. If we were to break down below that level, then the 1.15 level underneath could offer massive support as well. If we were to break down below there, then the euro crashes much lower.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Sells Off After RBA Release

Last Thursday’s AUD/USD signal produced a profitable short trade entry from the bearish rejection of the resistance level I identified at 0.7548. Trades may only be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Milling Around

The EUR/USD picked up where it left off last week and settled below the 1.1600 level. This performance came amid strong expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce this week about reducing its purchases of bonds. The euro will be affected today by the announcement of the Manufacturing PMI readings for the Eurozone economies.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: 100-Pip Ranges for AUD/USD and AUD/NZD

I KNOW you’re not yet tired of trading the Aussie because AUD/USD and AUD/NZD are hanging out near interesting inflection points!. Looks like Aussie bulls have taken a chill pill around the .7550 psychological area after pushing the pair higher since the end of September. Thing is, the 100 SMA...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the $1,800 mark

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, but remained below the key $1,800 mark as the market awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. "The bear camp in gold and silver should be licking their chops as the markets widely expect the Fed to announce the beginning of tapering of asset purchases on Wednesday," analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday's report. "With the added pressure of a surge in the dollar form last week's lows and the recent rise in U.S. short-term interest rates, the bear camp has several themes operating in its favor. For now, December gold tacked on $11.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,795.80 an ounce after posting a loss of about 0.7% last week.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/PKR: Following Record Highs, Reversal Lower Demonstrated

The past week of trading has seen an extraordinary reversal lower take place within the USD/PRK. After hitting an all-time high of nearly 175.3100 on the 26th and 27th of October, the pair has turned in a strong bearish move and, as of this writing, is traversing near the 169.9000 level. The lower values of the USD/PKR are testing support levels which were seen in late September and the first couple of weeks in October.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Attempting to Break Out

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit on Monday, trying to take out the $85 level, an area that would attract a certain amount of psychological attention. The $85 level has recently been resistance, so taking out the shooting star from last week would be a very bullish sign, opening up the possibility of further gains. Oil is a market that is a very strong uptrend, and I do not see how that will change anytime soon as we have been stuck in the reopening trade for quite some time.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Primed to Continue Bullish Move

The NASDAQ 100 initially dipped just a bit on Monday, but then turned around to show signs of life again. At this point, the market looks as if it is ready to continue grinding away to the upside, with the 16,000 level being the next big figure that people are paying close attention to. The 16,000 level has a certain amount of psychology attached to it, but at the end of the day it is just that, a psychology-related number. In other words, there is no real reason to think that this market will fall apart.
STOCKS

