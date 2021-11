Travelling down to Houston, Seattle was on a high. Playing a team at the bottom of the table, getting some international stars back into the lineup, and coming off a comprehensive win, the stage was set for the Sounders to take advantage of dropped points in the East and make a push for the Supporters’ Shield. Instead, they promptly fell on their faces, giving up two early goals and only scoring one, late in the first half. Houston’s three best players showcased some excellent scoring chances, and the Sounders defense made them look fantastic. The 2-1 loss was frustrating because it exposed some of Seattle’s weaknesses when rotating players.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO