ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a voice that you may not hear often when it comes to farming: those of inclusive, diverse farming groups. Farmers like Jason Auguste are striving to create equity for Colorado farmlands. “We have about 60 beds growing with diversified vegetables,” said Auguste, as he gave CBS4’s Mekialaya White a tour of his two-acre Arvada facility. It’s one of three he owns. (credit: CBS) “Everything from tomatoes to okra. We even grew some sweet potatoes out here in Colorado, which were excellent,” he added. “We’re a BIPOC-led, womxn-led organization out here on the Front Range really focusing on farmer advocacy...

ARVADA, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO