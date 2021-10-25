CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray 'Fine' After Trip to Medical Tent in First Quarter

By Alex Weiner
 8 days ago

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's anxiety level shot up when quarterback Kyler Murray went into the blue medical tent on the sideline during the first quarter of Sunday's game.

Murray had just been tackled in the end zone for a safety by the Texans, and it was an awkward wrap-up.

He was grabbed around the head area and twisted to the ground. He laid there for a few moments after the play.

After coming out of the tent, Murray went back in the game without missing a snap.

“I got a little bruise when that safety had the little wrap around, nothing crazy," Murray said. "A little bruise, little dead leg for a second, but after that I was fine.”

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shared Kingsbury's slight panic seeing Murray in the tent.

"He's a leader on this team so for him to go in the tent I think brought a little awareness to everybody," Hopkins said. "He's tough to bounce right back."

Murray took some hits Sunday getting sacked four times.

Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins also got called for an unnecessary roughness flag for hitting Murray around the head on a potential sack.

Kingsbury said that Murray should be fine going forward, but they will be cautious in preparation for Week 8.

The Cardinals don't have much recovery time ahead of a Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

"We’ll be smart this week," Kingsbury said. "Everybody’s got to play these Thursday night games. They’re a tough turnaround. Everybody knows that, but we’ll be smart with our practice schedule and make sure that he feels good.”

Murray said that everything is quicker with a week like this coming on, but he will make sure he is ready to go.

