CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Smart solutions for the cities of the future

By Sponsored Content
theedgemarkets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalaysia is looking forward to its 2030 ambition of becoming a Digital Nation and multiple goals are currently being laid by all ministries, stakeholders, agencies, and infrastructure planners. Among the goals is to turn some of the cities into smart cities but what does a ‘smart city’ mean. The...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Vodafone Idea inks partnership to test 5G-based smart city solutions

Indian operator Vodafone Idea Limited is partnering with engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro for a pilot project to test 5G-based smart city solutions, as part of its ongoing 5G trials on government-allocated spectrum. In the pilot to be conducted in the city of Pune, the companies will collaborate...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Environment#Smart City#Smart Cities#Art#Smart Grid#Digital Nation#The Smart City Council#Malaysians#Alam Flora Environmental#Alam Flora Sdn Bhd#Malakoff Corporation#Smart Living#Cctv
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
TheConversationAU

Electrifying transport: why New Zealand can't rely on battery-powered cars alone

The transport sector accounts for 47% of New Zealand’s carbon dioxide emissions. It will be a focus for decarbonisation to meet the country’s new climate pledge to cut emissions by half by 2030. Most (90%) transport emissions come from road transport, which is also the fastest-growing sector. Battery-driven electric vehicles have been highlighted as the sole pathway to a net-zero transport sector. But a life-cycle approach suggests we should consider more than one option. Advances in hydrogen fuel cell technologies suggest a multi-pronged strategy is a more sensible approach to decarbonisation. It also aligns well with the aim of building resilient transport...
TRAFFIC
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Supply chain panic is creating a vicious cycle of shortages

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. After two years of mangled global supply chains, it is fair game to blame anything on port congestion. With the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization this week both noting they expect supply chain issues to drag on for several months, everything from poor company earnings to missing Christmas presents can be put down to supply chain disruptions.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Universal Solutions – The Future of Crypto

The crypto ecosystem is probably the most dynamic field of information technology. New solutions pop up almost every day and it’s pretty hard to find a startup that will blow your mind in some special way. Even at the beginning of its path, the crypto space didn’t seem like something boring and conservative. But it’s nothing compared to what we can observe in the market now.
MARKETS
Government Technology

Smart Cities Conference Opens With Calls for Collaborations

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD. — Calls for collaboration and partnership were repeated in the opening session of the Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo, with the upshot being that these themes have never been more essential. “‘So much has changed over these last two years’ might be the understatement of the...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Better city design needs to be part of the climate solution

Cities must lead the way in helping countries to address climate challenges, according to Fahd bin Abdulmohsen Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. The comments were made during a keynote speech on the role of cities in building sustainable societies at the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum in Riyadh on 23 October.
ENTERTAINMENT
aithority.com

Tech Data Capital And Cohesity Deliver Smart Payment Solutions

Through Tech Data Capital, Cohesity end-customers have access to smart, tailored financing options. Tech Data Capital has partnered with Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, to offer Cohesity customers smart payment options that enable growth. Tech Data Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation, and a part of the TD SYNNEX family, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.
SOFTWARE
torquenews.com

Future Tesla Giga Factory in India as Possible Solution for Import Duties Impasse

Elon Musk is set to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss import duty reductions. According to many different sources, Tesla is once again urging Indian government officials to consider a rollback on import duties, which has prevented Tesla from selling imported vehicles in the country. Tesla is...
BUSINESS
Dezeen

Ten homes featuring smart and stylish storage solutions

For our latest lookbook, we've collected ten interiors that use clever storage solutions, including custom-made shelving, pegboard walls and hidden bench spaces, to create streamlined, uncluttered interiors. These homes from the Dezeen archive all feature storage design that helps them make the most of their space. From Taiwan to Portugal,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
chatsports.com

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market to Watch: Robert Bosch,Deere & Company,Netafim,Synelixis Solutions,DTN

The Latest Released Smart Plantation Management Systems Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Smart Plantation Management Systems market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Smart Plantation Management Systems market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy