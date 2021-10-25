‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Reunited, At Last (RECAP)

The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC on Halloween night in 2010, and has since become one of the network’s (and television’s) biggest hits. Now in its eleventh and final season, it has also spawned two spinoffs—Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond—with two more on the way, as well as three films focusing on original franchise protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). While Fear the Walking Dead has also boasted strong ratings and largely positive reviews, World Beyond, which premiered last year, has floundered, with episode ratings among the lowest in the entire franchise, resulting in its cancellation after only two seasons. But was it really given a fair chance?

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO