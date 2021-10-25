‘NCIS: LA’: Gerald McRaney on Kilbride’s New Official Job, Building Trust With the Team & More

Tomorrow night’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is going to feature a murder case, but also one with huge implications. So what happened here? A case involving the ATF, an arms dealer, and a highly-ranked military official who could have been linked to a dangerous militia ready to cause political upheaval in this country. This is a very delicate operation that the team finds themselves dealing with, mostly because this said official is extremely well-connected with key political figures. Kilbride recognizes that one wrong move could jeopardize everyone’s careers at NCIS, let alone federal law enforcement as a whole.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO