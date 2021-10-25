CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee sellers poke 75.00 on inflation concerns

By Anil Panchal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/INR print three-day uptrend, picks up bids of late. Markets doubt RBI Minutes terming rise in inflation as softer than expected amid firmer oil prices. DXY refreshes three-week low amid risk-on mood, helped by China. USD/INR struggles to cheer the broad US dollar weakness, down 0.08% intraday around 75.00...

FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slipping below Monday's close ahead of RBA

Gold struggles to extend Monday’s rebound near short-term resistance line. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key central bank events. Inflation concerns remain elevated despite recently mixed clues, Sino-American trade deal, US stimulus favored buyers of late. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) has started to drift away to the downside from the...
FXStreet.com

Without Chinese growth, inflation is set to fall, market implications

Chinese stimulus pulled the world from the 2008 financial crisis. Beijing's reluctance to help ailing construction companies is already weighing on growth. President XI's new "common prosperity" drive is a sign for things to come. Global inflation is set to subside, and central banks should let it pass. "We will...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles to defend 114.00 on anxious markets, BOJ minutes

USD/JPY eases from fortnight top to probe a two-day uptrend. Risk appetite sours amid pre-central bank moves, mixed catalysts. BOJ minutes confirm policymakers’ readiness to take additional easing measures if covid-led hardships escalate. Chatters over monetary policy, inflation remain hot ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision. USD/JPY seesaws around 114.00, following...
Japan’s Suzuki: The yen is weakening, will continue to watch FX moves

Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki acknowledged the ongoing depreciation in the yen but refrained from commenting on the forex levels, in his appearance on Tuesday.
EUR/USD remains under pressure around 1.1600

EUR/USD fades the initial uptick to the 1.1615 area. German, EMU final Manufacturing PMI recedes further. German 1oy Bund yields reverse the recent uptrend. After an ephemeral move to levels past the 1.1600 barrier, EUR/USD has now returned to the 1.1590 region amidst the generalized lack of clear direction in the global markets.
RBA to officially drop its YCC policy on November 2 – Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (GS) came out with its analytics ahead of the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting, citing the Aussie central bank’s earlier decision to not defend the yield target. The US bank expects the RBA to officially drop its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy on November...
RBA in Focus: AUD/USD holds 0.7500 - Melbourne Cup Day

USD/DXY Eases, Euro Rebounds, Asian/EMFX Close Mixed. Summary: The Australian Dollar held above the 0.7500 mark (0.7517) ahead of today’s RBA monetary policy meeting and rate announcement (Sydney, 2.30 pm). The Australian central bank is the first among two other major central banks (Federal Reserve and the Bank of England) that meet on interest rates this week. While the RBA said it won’t increase interest rates until 2024, many analysts and traders have challenged that contention.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered near 1.3650 as Brexit optimism battles pre-Fed, BOE anxiety

GBP/USD prints three-day downtrend near the mid-October levels. France halts fishing-linked sanctions on UK before Thursday’s meeting. BOE rate hike expectations jump to 100% amid strong inflation. Risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat amid a light calendar. GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3650, down 0.09% intraday heading into...
BUSINESS
European markets set for a flat open as RBA stays on hold

Both markets in Europe and the US saw a positive start to November, with the FTSE100 pushing above 7,300 for the first time since February 2020, while US markets once again set new records, in a year that has seen the S&P500 set a new record high every month this year.
EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1600 amid softer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD extends the week’s rebound amid cautious optimism. Downbeat US inflation expectations, stimulus hopes favor bulls amid a quiet session. Second readings of the EU, German PMIs may entertain traders before Wednesday’s Fed verdict. EUR/USD refreshes intraday top beyond 1.1600 ahead of Tuesday’s European session amid mixed concerns. Even so,...
AUD/USD slumps 50-pips as RBA ends April 2024 bond target of 0.1%

AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7500 following RBA’s full-stop to YCC. RBA matches market forecasts on rates, abandons yield curve target. Market sentiment dwindles amid cautious mood ahead of key central bank events, keeping USD afloat. Easing covid fears, softer US data and a light calendar before Fed favored buyers of...
Markets cautious as investors eye central banks

Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday as investors braced for a pivotal week, jampacked with key central bank meetings and economic reports from major economies. Currency markets are holding in tight ranges while gold prices rose slightly due to a softer dollar. European markets have opened this morning in mixed fashion, despite US stocks climbing to a record high in the previous session. Risk appetite may sour as market players look ahead to the Fed decision and US monthly non-farm payrolls report from a safe distance.
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the $1,800 mark

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, but remained below the key $1,800 mark as the market awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. "The bear camp in gold and silver should be licking their chops as the markets widely expect the Fed to announce the beginning of tapering of asset purchases on Wednesday," analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday's report. "With the added pressure of a surge in the dollar form last week's lows and the recent rise in U.S. short-term interest rates, the bear camp has several themes operating in its favor. For now, December gold tacked on $11.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,795.80 an ounce after posting a loss of about 0.7% last week.
The $3.5 trillion spendalooza bill gets cut by $2 trillion

Currencies are stuck in the mud. But Gold gained $9.20 yesterday. Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Well November is here, and so too are the days of dull, gray skies, bare trees (not yet but coming), and cold days and nights… I would think that we would have an Indian Summer eventually this month, at least of a couple of days, but that’s it! This Sunday we will “fall back”, and daylight savings time will end. I always detested this time because I would go to work in the dark, and come home in the dark… But now that I’m retired, it still bothers me that we mess with this changing the clocks twice a year…. Today is Election Day for many states… It was a year ago that… oh, never mind, that’s not what I want to talk about today… Paul McCartney and Wings greet meet me this morning with their song: My Love.
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
