Back in 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo announced to the world that he was the best player the world had ever seen. Xavi did not agree, and said so publicly. Shortly after his fifth Ballon d'Or success, the then-Real Madrid talisman told France Football: "I don't see anyone better than me. No player does things that I cannot do myself, but I see things others can't do."

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO