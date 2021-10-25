Abandoned train sets in Ulu Yam don't belong to Prasarana

Cambodia on Monday began vaccinating 5-year-old children against the coronavirus as its leader announced the start of the country's reopening, including the phased reentry of foreign tourists.Speaking on state television, Prime Minister Hun Sen said 5-year-olds are being vaccinated to boost their immunity before they start attending school, which begins at age 6.More than 85% of Cambodia’s almost 17 million people have received at least one COVID-19 shot since vaccinations began in February. China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines account for most inoculations.Vaccinations for 2 million children age 6 to 11 began Sept. 17 and are nearly complete. There are...

