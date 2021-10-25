CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Abandoned train sets in Ulu Yam don't belong to Prasarana

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Prasarana Malaysia Bhd on Monday (Oct 25) confirmed that the Light Rail Transit (LRT) train sets, allegedly abandoned in Ulu Yam, Selangor and became the subject of a...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

What Country Has the Most Powerful Passport on Earth?

Passports are precarious documents. They’re considered to be a kind of holy grail of personal identification, yet some are considered more desirable than others based on the country where they were issued issued. Some people, by dint of sheer natal luck, have access to more than one passport, and are thus able to cycle between them to earn different privileges as they travel about the world.
IMMIGRATION
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#The Light Rail Transit#Selangor#Crrc Zhuzhou
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Country
China
cyclingweekly.com

‘We have 15 seconds to get into the shelter because of the rockets - we don’t want to live like this’ - Training for the WorldTour near the Gaza Strip

“I was on Zwift and my brother came into my room shouting get into the shelter,” said Omer Lahav, an emerging talent from a small village in Israel. Lahav was telling me about the chaos of training to be a professional rider when you live on the border of Israel and Gaza, living under the ever-present threat of rockets falling from the skies.
WORLD
The Independent

Cambodia, starting to reopen, begins vaccinating 5-year-olds

Cambodia on Monday began vaccinating 5-year-old children against the coronavirus as its leader announced the start of the country's reopening, including the phased reentry of foreign tourists.Speaking on state television, Prime Minister Hun Sen said 5-year-olds are being vaccinated to boost their immunity before they start attending school, which begins at age 6.More than 85% of Cambodia’s almost 17 million people have received at least one COVID-19 shot since vaccinations began in February. China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines account for most inoculations.Vaccinations for 2 million children age 6 to 11 began Sept. 17 and are nearly complete. There are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

MPs to get Covid-19 booster shots beginning Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): The Ministry of Health (MoH) will start administering Covid-19 vaccine booster dose to Members of Parliament starting Tuesday (Nov 2). Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon in announcing the matter on Monday said the booster dose session will start at 9.30am at Parliament's banquet hall.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Air Selangor issues first SRI Sukuk Kelestarian

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has successfully completed a RM1 billion issuance under its existing RM10 billion Sukuk Murabahah Programme. In a statement on Monday (Nov 1), Air Selangor said the issuance comprises its inaugural RM430 million SRI Sukuk Kelestarian Air Selangor (SRI Sukuk)...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Thai Air seeks US$1.5 bil to keep flying as tourists return

BANGKOK (Nov 1): Thai Airways International Pcl plans to raise as much as 50 billion baht (US$1.5 billion) in new capital as the flag carrier expands flights with the country reopening its borders to foreign tourists. The airline will borrow 25 billion baht from existing creditors and other financial institutions,...
LIFESTYLE
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia’s appeal withdrawal on Pulau Batu Puteh should be investigated, says Najib

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): The Member of Parliament for Pekan, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak stressed that the withdrawal of Malaysia’s review application on Pulau Batu Puteh in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) should be investigated. According to the former prime minister, the country had acquired at least three...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia sets 2024 deadline to move its new capital to Borneo

(Nov 1): Indonesia is moving ahead with the plan to relocate its capital to the island of Borneo in the first half of 2024, after the proposal languished for months amid the pandemic. In the draft submitted in September, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy plans to move the capital from Jakarta...
ASIA
theedgemarkets.com

Covid: Malaysia's active cases on downward trend for 43rd epidemiological week

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Malaysia recorded a downward trend for average active Covid-19 cases for the 43rd Epidemiological Week (EW). Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said for the 42nd EW from Oct 24-30, 2021, the average active cases showed a 15% drop from 83,605 cases (42nd EW) to 70,829 cases (43rd EW).
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

China's leisure, tourism feel chilly grip of COVID curbs

BEIJING (Nov 1): China's leisure and tourism businesses are feeling the bite of the country's zero tolerance for COVID-19 as cities with infections, or have concerns about the virus, close entertainment venues, restrict tourism or delay cultural events. Shanghai Disneyland stopped admitting visitors on Monday and Tuesday, and required patrons...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy