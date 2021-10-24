Aaron Donald applies pressure, giving way to game-sealing interception from Jalen Ramsey

PFF posted an interesting fantasy scenario pitting the leagues best offensive players against the best defensive players. On the offensive side, not impressed with PFF that Patrick Mahomes was selected as the sole quarterback to play in this scenario or that Cooper Kupp was left out and instead Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs were the two receivers. However, the part they did get correct about constructing a fantasy team like this one was that if any NFL team were to be represented twice on this list, it should be the Los Angeles Rams. Shout out to the Dallas Cowboys for also being represented twice but that's it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO