NFL

Aaron Donald applies pressure, giving way to game-sealing interception from Jalen Ramsey

FOX Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Ramsey became the hero for Los Angeles, clinching the...

www.foxsports.com

ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald’s perfect reaction to Von Miller trade

The Los Angeles Rams just got even better on Monday as they acquired eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade. Of course, lots of players on the LA roster are excited about their new teammate but none more than Aaron Donald, who had the perfect reaction to the news:
NFL
UPI News

Rams receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Los Angeles, seeks trade

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the team have agreed to explore trade options ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next week. McVay noted that Jackson won't play in the Rams' game against the Houston Texans...
NFL
CBS LA

Report: Rams Acquire All-Pro LB Von Miller In Trade With Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP/CBSLA) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are trading star linebacker Von Miller, the franchise’s career sacks leader and Super Bowl 50 MVP, to the Los Angeles Rams for two 2022 draft picks. Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 10, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Getty Images) Speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade, the person confirmed the deal first reported by ESPN. Miller’s agent, Joby Branion, also confirmed the trade on Twitter. The Rams...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Ramsey Has Blunt Message For The Giants

The Los Angeles Rams had little trouble beating the New York Giants this past week, easily beating them in a 38-11 blowout. But today, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a blunt message for the defeated Giants. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ramsey revealed that he learned in a FOX production...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams News: The Aaron Donald effect for teammates and former teammates

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams continues his disruption of NFL offenses as he prepares to line up against his former teammate and quarterback Jared Goff. Goff will be leading the Detroit Lions into his previous home SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the week seven matchup against the Rams.
NFL
therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey preview Week 7 vs. Lions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing the reconfigured Rams secondary in the absence of cornerback Darious Williams, quarterback Matthew Stafford's effective communication, and more. Here are...
NFL
OCRegister

Rams’ Aaron Donald eager to see, and sack, Jared Goff

THOUSAND OAKS — Aaron Donald is ready for a big day when the Rams play the Lions on Sunday. He has been limbering up his thumbs all week. The Rams defensive tackle tapped out texts to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, joking about what he’s going to do to his former teammate when they meet for the first time in something other than a no-touch practice setting.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Jalen Ramsey comes up with clutch fourth-quarter INT in end zone

Jalen Ramsey celebrated his 27th birthday in style on Sunday, doing what he does best: by making big plays. With the Rams up 25-19 on the Lions in the fourth quarter, Ramsey came up with a huge interception in the end zone, picking off Jared Goff to preserve Los Angeles’ six-point lead. The Lions had converted four times on third drive on that drive alone and were on the verge of scoring, but Ramsey denied his former quarterback with a clutch interception.
NFL
247Sports

NFL 'Noles Week 7 Results: Freeman finds the end zone; Ramsey, Rhodes interceptions

Week 7 of the NFL season is nearly complete. NFL Week 7 action began with Thursday Night Football between the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos. The Browns defeated the Broncos, 17-14. The only former Florida State standout to play in that game was cornerback Ronald Darby, who started for the Broncos. He had eight tackles, including a tackle for loss.
NFL
chatsports.com

Rams rule out Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and list Jalen Ramsey as questionable

As the Los Angeles Rams head into their Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans, they’ll be without two of their most reliable players in offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and defensive tackle Sebastian-Joseph Day. Regarding Whitworth, Head Coach Sean McVay indicated that he had treatment on his knee and most likely will be back next week.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams add Jalen Ramsey to the practice report with an illness

The Rams added cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the practice report Thursday. He was out sick. Ramsey has played almost every snap this season, making 41 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups. He had a key fourth quarter interception in Sunday’s victory over the Lions. The Rams had five other...
NFL
MLive.com

‘This dude’s got grit:’ Penei Sewell back to nasty, dominant ways against Aaron Donald and Rams

ALLEN PARK -- Penei Sewell was really good at Oregon. But what separated him as an NFL prospect, what made him really special, was the mean streak running through him. There’s film of him doing all sorts of unspeakable things to college defensive linemen. There’s film of him dumping guys on their posteriors. He was so vicious in practice as a true freshman that a fifth-year senior marched into the head coach’s office and begged for the 17-year-old to start at left tackle.
NFL
sacramentosun.com

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (illness) misses practice

The Los Angeles Rams practiced Thursday without four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was sidelined due to an illness. Rams coach Sean McVay did not address the media after Thursday's practice, so no details were known about the severity of Ramsey's ailment. Ramsey turned 27 on Sunday, the same...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Aaron Donald Encouraged by the Growth of His Counterpart, Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Rams had a big media day on Thursday where coordinators and players got to speak with reporters about practice, the road ahead, or even their teammates. Aaron Donald had the chance to touch on Sebastian Joseph-Day, who's played alongside him on the defensive line for three seasons now. Joseph-Day, who's largely known for his run-stopping efforts, has anchored the middle of the defensive line in each of the Rams' first seven games thus far. He currently holds possession of 38 total tackles (23 solo) with three sacks and is a key component of the Rams' defense.
NFL
chatsports.com

Rams News: Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey play in PFF fantasy matchup

PFF posted an interesting fantasy scenario pitting the leagues best offensive players against the best defensive players. On the offensive side, not impressed with PFF that Patrick Mahomes was selected as the sole quarterback to play in this scenario or that Cooper Kupp was left out and instead Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs were the two receivers. However, the part they did get correct about constructing a fantasy team like this one was that if any NFL team were to be represented twice on this list, it should be the Los Angeles Rams. Shout out to the Dallas Cowboys for also being represented twice but that's it.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams fan poll results: How Rams fans feel about Stafford trade, Tutu Atwell, and Jalen Ramsey’s DPOY chances

News broke on Friday that the Los Angeles Rams are seeking a trade for receiver DeSean Jackson, which is GREAT news for the 20 percent of Rams fans who voted to see Tutu Atwell replace him in the lineup. Whether or not fans would prefer DeSean or Tutu was one of 12 questions that I posed to Rams fans earlier this week and it turns out it wasn’t the only query that carries even more relevance as we head into Week 8’s game against the Houston Texans.
NFL

