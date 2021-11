The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) are looking to build off their dominant win over the Houston Texans and grab their third win of the season over the San Francisco 49ers (2-3). The two franchises don’t meet often. This will be the first time that Frank Reich will face the 49ers in his head coaching career. The last meeting was on Oct. 8, 2017, Indianapolis won in overtime, 26-23. It is an important game for the organization that has their desires to climb out of the hole they started the season in and put themselves in a position to get to .500 in their rematch against the Tennessee Titans next week.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO