NHL

Is Evan Bouchard Making Tyson Barrie Expendable for the Oilers?

Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers were hoping defenseman Evan Bouchard would take a big step this season. Few were expecting him to take such a massive leap so early. With 24:05 of work in the past Oilers game and with Bouchard on the top pairing with Darnell Nurse, it’s clear head coach Dave...

For the seventh time in franchise history, the Oilers are 3-0 to start a season. This was the first time since August of 2020 in the playoff bubble that we saw Edmonton square off against an American opponent. It was a strange, sloppy game, but it was certainly exciting and a win is a win no matter how it goes down.
Oilers’ Zach Hyman Making Case for Selection to Team Canada

Zach Hyman’s most notable taglines that were publicized when he signed with the Edmonton Oilers last summer were “hardworking,” “gritty” and “plays well with skilled players.” The way he’s playing for the team right now, we might see “Olympian” added, in the near future. Hyman signed with the Oilers with...
Why Evan Bouchard playing on the Top Pair is Edmonton’s best option

There was quite a lot of avid discussion during the off-season regarding the effectiveness of a second pair consisting of Duncan Keith and Cody Ceci. However, thus far, they’ve exceeded expectations (although I’m not quite certain if it will sustain). In regards to the defence core, their pair hasn’t been the biggest talking point so far. Instead, it’s been Edmonton’s top pairing.
OILERS NOTES: Barrie coming off best game at both ends of ice

Even though Tyson Barrie is back on the third defensive pair with Slater Koekkoek and not with Darnell Nurse, he still played 20 and-a-half minutes against Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday, and was on top of his game at both ends of the ice. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded...
League-leading Oilers make statement with road win over Golden Knights

The best record in the National Hockey League. The best power play in the National Hockey League. The best player in the National Hockey League. How on Earth could it get better for the Edmonton Oilers? How about the best weekend on tap on the National Hockey League, as the Oilers will play a round of golf in Las Vegas on Saturday and take in the Raiders-Philadelphia Eagles NFL game Sunday before flying back to Edmonton.
Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
Lange finally gets that milkshake from Malkin

The Penguins celebrated the Hall of Fame career of legendary broadcaster Mike Lange, who announced his retirement prior to the season, on Tuesday evening. While the Penguins may have fallen in a shootout to the Dallas Stars, it didn’t dampen a night that was all about the man who converted so many people into becoming Pittsburgh Penguins fans.
Is Nic Aube-Kubel becoming expendable?

Nicolas Aube-Kubel is struggling early on in 2021-2022. Undisciplined hockey hasn’t helped his case. Could the Philadelphia Flyers audition for a new 4RW?. Among the bottom six of a lineup should be a line that challenges the opposition in the neutral zone and another that remains physical along the boards, getting pucks deep into the offensive zone for the aces to attack off a change.
Blackhawks Sign Louis Crevier to 3-Year Contract

On Tuesday, the Blackhawks announced the signing of former seventh-round pick defenseman Louis Crevier. Crevier was selected with the 188th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Crevier is officially interim GM Kyle Davidson’s first signing. The defenseman’s cap hit is $850,833 in each of the three years. The Blackhawks...
