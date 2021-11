The two Korean titans take to the Rift for a spot in the World Finals. After weeks of competition, the 2021 LoL World Championship is nearly at its apex. Coming into this weekend, only four teams remained to battle it out in the Semifinals. The first match pitted the reigning World Champions DAMWON KIA against the iconic dynasty makers of T1. In the minds of many, this was expected to be perhaps the best series of the tournament yet, and would've been a worthy Grand Final. But only one of these teams could make the Final, and with both teams wanting to lift the Summoner's Cup with all their hearts, they had to do everything they could to defeat their Korean brethren!

